Samsung Galaxy S24, is the “Titanium” model coming? New, incredible rumor

There is not only the camera among the rumors of the new S24: the next flagships of the Galaxy S series, in fact, will in some way be a watershed with the past, supporting where necessary and significantly improving some aspects of the user experience, starting from materials.

According to a new rumor, in fact, the Ultra model of the new family Samsung Galaxy S24 is preparing to embrace the titanium abandoning the classic metal body of the rest of the series and looking strongly at what Apple should also offer with its Pro models of the iPhone 15.

The usual Ice Universe launched this interesting rumor and did so using a periodic table and simply writing the number 22. It is the atomic number of titaniuman unequivocal sign of this novelty.

Instead, it was one of his fans who put the model in question on paper, to which the tipster simply replied with a smile.

If confirmed, therefore, it would be a novelty of no small importance for one of the premium devices most appreciated by enthusiasts. However, the price node would remain, since titanium would cost much more than classic aluminum. In short, there is still a lot to discover and a lot of time to do it.

In any case, it is not only the South Korean company that is looking to Cupertino, but the opposite is also true: it seems, in fact, that Apple is willing to equip the iPhone 15 with a next-gen battery just like Samsung with its S24, which should represent an avant-garde from this point of view.