Samsung’s 65-inch Q77C Smart TV: A Must-Have Christmas Deal

The Korean manufacturer’s television is a very attractive option for Christmas shopping. Samsung continues to be one of the smart TV manufacturers that sells the most televisions on the market.

If you are looking for a new smart TV for your living room or leisure area, Samsung has a huge catalog of models from which to find an ideal option. One of them is the 65-inch Q77C model which has just dropped its price on MediaMarkt to 785 euros. Meanwhile, on Amazon and El Corte Inglés its price stands at 806 euros.

It is a television of large dimensions with a very slim design. It could be a good 4K smart TV for your new generation console due to its high refresh rate. It is up to date in high dynamic range formats and has multiple ports for all types of peripherals and multimedia devices.

Why you should buy this Samsung smart TV for 785 euros

This smart TV uses Samsung’s Tizen operating system.

First of all, you will not see any television with QLED technology and of these dimensions for this price. This model has reached its minimum price today, and that is something to take into account. Keep in mind that you will need a space of 145 cm long and 83 cm high to place it. Do not worry about the thickness, as it is only 2.57 cm.

This Samsung smart TV mounts a VA panel and uses QLED technology Samsung’s own to give greater life to the images, providing great brightness. Likewise, it uses HDR10+ and HLG to give a second life to dark scenes from movies and series that we could not see clearly before.

At the connectivity level, this television from the Korean manufacturer has, on the wireless side, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2, with which we can connect wireless headphones, keyboards and have a very stable internet connection. Regarding its physical ports, it has 4 HDMI 2.1, 2 USB-A, optical sound output, and RJ45 Ethernet network input.

As for the interface of this smart TV, it handles the Samsung Tizen operating system to show you apps and content related to your interests. It is very easy to use, and looks a lot like LG’s webOS, and the best is it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so we can use these assistants to control our smart home from the TV remote.

If you care a lot about how this smart TV is going to be heard in your home, you should know that it integrates 2 speakers with 20W RMS total. It is Dolby Digital Plus compatible so if you want to have a more complete sound, it is recommended to buy a home theater system or a good sound bar with a subwoofer.

If you intend to get a larger television, this same model, but in 75″, you have it for 1,199 euros on Amazon. Live the experience of a good panel and a huge television in your living room. Please note the viewing distance before buying a television of one size or another.

