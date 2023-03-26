The camera function of Samsung mobile phones has been controversial recently. After the moon taken with the ultra-high zoom function of “Space Zoom” was suspected to be a P picture, Samsung’s camera was once again suspected of having a problem. Because a reader of “The Verge” broke the news that she used a Samsung Samsung mobile phone to retouch the photos of a 7-month-old baby. What is dumbfounding is that the baby who hadn’t grown teeth had a row of neat and beautiful teeth after the photo was recreated.

“The Verge” reported that Apricot Lennon (@earcit), a reader who broke the news, recently bought an S23 Ultra and used the Photo Remaster function in the camera to remake photos to make his 7-month-old baby’s photos look better.

(original photo of 7 month old baby)

“The Verge” reported that Apricot Lennon originally thought that the photo remake function of Samsung mobile phones was similar to Google Photos, only simple adjustments to photos and filters, etc., but the S23 Ultra did more, remade the original photos and Photo Remaster The photos were compared, and the Samsung camera was questioned as “recreating” the image.

Because after the photo was reconstructed by Photo Remaster, the Samsung mobile phone automatically cleared the snot, allowing the baby to have a beautiful close-up, but surprisingly, the baby’s tongue became a row of neat and beautiful teeth. This also made Apricot Lennon say that no one asked for this (teeth)!

(A photo of a 7-month-old baby after Photo Remastering, the tongue becomes a row of teeth)

According to “The Verge”, Apricot Lennon recorded a video with screen recording to prove that he was not faked. In the video, Photo Remaster still turned the baby’s tongue into teeth, which made Apricot Lennon think that this was not just a one-time small mistake.

In order to verify the authenticity of Apricot Lennon, the editor of “The Verge” found Galaxy S22 and 6 baby photos to test the function of Photo Remaster, but the results did not appear similar to Apricot Lennon’s revelations, and no similar ones were found on the Internet The problem is reported, so it’s not possible to determine exactly what’s going on here.

“The Verge” also contacted Samsung Samsung for a reply, but Samsung Samsung has not responded so far.

Image and source: The Verge

