Home » scammers take advantage of the iPhone 15 launch
Technology

scammers take advantage of the iPhone 15 launch

by admin
scammers take advantage of the iPhone 15 launch

Ahead of the imminent launch of Apple’s new iPhone 15, Kaspersky experts have discovered numerous scams that take advantage of the enthusiasm for this tech innovation and involve several fraudulent screens with distinct risks for users, including possible data and financial losses .

One of the most used techniques leverages users’ desire to be among the first to own the latest Apple model, offering the possibility of purchasing it before the official launch. Typically, scammers claim to be able to provide iPhones in preview and offer users the opportunity to purchase them, often at a premium. To secure the “exclusive” purchase, victims must make an advance payment or provide their financial information, as well as personally identifiable information, such as name, address and telephone number. After making the payment, the scammers disappear, leaving the victims without the promised iPhone and without their money. In addition to the financial risks, this scam raises important privacy concerns, since the stolen data can be sold on the Dark Market.

Another scam offers the chance to win the new iPhone 15, upon paying a minimum sum in advance. Users are attracted by the desire to get an iPhone 15 for free, demonstrating how much this launch is eagerly awaited. To enter the giveaway, you must pay a small fee, often described as a “handling” or “registration” fee. However, after payment, users receive nothing resulting in financial losses.

“In the digital age, scammers are constantly evolving and exploiting our enthusiasm for new tech. It is essential to be attentive, check offers and protect your personal information. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is,” said Tatyana Kulikova, Security Expert at Kaspersky.

To avoid falling victim to these scams, Kaspersky experts recommend:

See also  Steam desktop version update interface upgrade response is faster | XFastest News

Be sure to turn to reliable and authorized sellers, especially when it comes to preview purchases. Be careful of offers that require upfront payments for giveaways or pre-sale products. Use official channels, such as the Apple website or authorized resellers, to make safe purchases. Research the seller and check customer reviews before making any online purchases. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect your online accounts, especially those linked to payment methods. Use an advanced security solution, such as Kaspersky Premium, to protect your device from known and unknown scams. Stay up to date on the most common scams and cybersecurity best practices.

You may also like

For the newest chips, Intel is betting on...

Exciting Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed for ‘Sandstone Time’: DLC...

Quantum computer beats the traditional one even in...

That legal lock that allows Facebook and Instagram...

NVIDIA Announces AI Product Plan for 2024-2025, Including...

Passkeys enabled by default on accounts

The only possible future for the Earth is...

The Power of Raphael: The Strongest Boss in...

How to be invisible on WhatsApp

Amazon Prime Day: Get a 50-inch Smart TV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy