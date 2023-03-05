With the S10 and the S10 Pro, the Chinese manufacturer SCULPFUN offers two extensive kits that can be used to engrave or even cut objects quite easily.

Even older children like to do handicrafts and with the right equipment it’s even more fun than it used to be! With a kit like this SCULPFUN S10 and S10 Pro very appealing and high-quality ideas can also be implemented for hobbyists. It’s already starting 264,44€ on Geekbuying.com.

What exactly is the SCULPFUN S10 and S10 Pro?

On the one hand you have a large-area laser engraver in front of you that can put pictures and lettering on a variety of objects and on the other hand you can even use it to cut different materials into shape. A personalized name plate made of wood for the children’s room door, for example, is no problem at all.

Large area for creative ideas

Both kits offer a Working surface of up to 410 x 400 mm and thus really a lot of space compared to other devices. If that’s not enough for you, you can both models can even be extended up to 935 x 905 mm with some optionally available add-on parts.

As far as longevity is concerned, you can replace almost all parts quite easily. The lenses of such laser engravers/laser cutters tend to wear out over time, which is why the manufacturer made sure that they were easy to change. The kit is said to have been generally designed to be quite beginner-friendly and does not require a mechanical engineering degree for assembly. Nevertheless, you should bring the necessary time and the necessary interest for this hobby with you, since it can take some time to climb through the multitude of functions and possibilities.

Neues Feature: „Automatic Air-assist“

The S30 and S30 Pro models are not the first devices from SCULPFUN in this area and they would therefore like to score with the new “Automatic Air-assist” feature. Man complements the device with a compact air compressor and can thus supplement the laser beam (5 W with the S10, 10 W with the S10 Pro) with an air jet. In short, you get better results when you combine engraving and cutting.

In detail, the device switches the air support off or on depending on the task to be carried out. When cutting, the interaction with the air flow means that clean edges can be cut, and when engraving, the air flow is reduced to also achieve cleaner results.

What can be engraved and cut?

When engraving there are almost no limits and both the S30 and the S30 Pro support the following materials: wood, plywood, acrylic, paper, cardboard, plastic, whiteboards, aluminum oxide, stainless steel 304, ceramic, stone.

When cutting it actually becomes a little less extensive, since significantly more power is required for this. The material thickness also depends on the power and the material to be cut, which is why the S30 with the 5 W laser is a little behind its big brother the S30 Pro with a 10 W laser. In concrete terms, however, the following materials can be cut: wood, acrylic, cardboard, fabric, bamboo, plastic sheet, KT sheet

More detailed information can be obtained from the manufacturer or directly with the kit.