SEGA Launches July Selected Sale with Discounted Classic Games

SEGA Launches July Selected Sale with Big Discounts on Classic Games

With the start of summer vacation, SEGA, the game giant, has announced the “SEGA July Selected Sale” featuring special discounts on many classic games. Gamers can now enjoy their favorite titles at up to 20% off, making it the perfect time to have fun at home.

SEGA is currently hosting the “SEGA July Featured Sale” event on the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop. A selection of PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch games available on the eShop are part of the sale.

The highlight of this sale is the highly popular Sonic Mouse series. “SONIC MANIA”, which includes exciting new levels, is being sold at a jaw-dropping discount of 70%. For racing enthusiasts, the game “Team Sonic Racing” offers the opportunity to team up with friends and take on challenges together. Additionally, RPG enthusiasts can enjoy “Shining Resonance Dragon Echo”, and fighting game fans can indulge in “BLADE ARCUS Rebellion from Shining”. With such a variety to choose from, these games promise excitement and family-friendly entertainment. The sale has begun and will run until 23:59 on July 19 (Wednesday).

For more information on the SEGA July Selected Sale and other exciting news, visit the source ezone.hk.

Source: ezone.hk

