Seiko under the banner Prospex table systemThree new solar models officially launched Speedtimer chronograph, used throughoutThe aluminum bezel with the tachymeter scale and the three-eye layout dial, the seconds hand and the chronograph sub-dial hand at 6 o’clock are specially presented in red to ensure thatWatch the high legibility of the speedometer, the case is made of stainless steel, and the diameter of the watch has also increased from 39mm in the original 1969 to 41.4mm. In addition to the delicate radial pattern on the dial, the minute scale has also been moved to the inner watch. The circle increases the area of ​​the three-dimensional time scale and makes it more eye-catching and easy to see. In addition, the hour hand, minute hand, and hour scale are all coated with Lumibrite luminous paint, so even in the case of insufficient ambient light, you can clearly grasp the minutes and seconds.

Power part equipped The V192 solar movement provides high performance for up to 6 months of operation when fully charged.And provide red and blue (SSC913P1), black and red (SSC915P1), black and white panda disk (SSC911P1), etc.Color matching is optional, the last one is especially popular, this series is expected to be in It will be officially launched in the Seiko flagship store and designated dealers in November. The price of the three models is NT$ 23,500. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

