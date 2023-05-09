Sharp AQUOS R8, AQUOS R8 Pro flagship machine German Leica special lens!Confirmed to be on stage in September | Yi Ge’s technology life

Sharp released two flagship phones AQUOS R8 and AQUOS R8 Pro earlier, both of which are equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and enhance optical shooting performance, using Leica hektor and Leica SUMMICRON lenses respectively. Interestingly, both phones have It uses the same circular lens design as the Leitz Phone 2 launched earlier this year to enhance heat dissipation performance and is expected to be launched in Taiwan in September.

Unlike most mobile phones on the market that use Samsung AMOLED panels, the AQUOS R8 series all use the self-developed IGZO OLED panels, which feature high image quality and high update rates while reducing energy consumption. AQUOS R8 Pro is equipped with a 6.6-inch WUXGA+ Pro IGZO OLED panel with a maximum brightness of 2000 nits, while the AQUOS R8 is equipped with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Pro IGZO OLED panel with a maximum brightness of 1400 nits, both of which support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos .

The main lens of the AQUOS R8 series is similar to the design of the Leitz Phone 2. They both adopt a centered concentric circle design, and this design is not for decoration. In addition to obtaining a suitable shooting angle when holding it straight or lying down, The circular design also has the effect of heat dissipation.

In terms of shooting specifications, the AQUOS R8 Pro is equipped with a 1-inch large photosensitive element. The effective pixels of the standard lens are 47.2 million, the aperture is F1.9, and the equivalent focal length is 19mm. True color, the lens next to it is a 1.9-megapixel distance sensor, supports object tracking, human eye focusing, and can perform high-speed HDR continuous shooting like the SONY Xperia 1 IV. It is a pity that there is no telephoto end and no super wide-angle end. As for the selfie lens, the effective pixels are 12.6 million, the aperture is F2.3, and the equivalent focal length is 27mm.

The specifications of AQUOS R8 Pro are very high, equipped with Qualcomm S8 Gen2 processor, 12GB LPDDR5X, 256GB UFS 4.0 version is expected to be released, support 5G eSIM, support up to 1TB microSD card expansion, provide 3.5mm headphone jack, the whole machine supports IPX5 / IPX8 waterproof, IP6X dustproof, and adopt the latest Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6, battery capacity 5000mAh.

As for the AQUOS R8, which is a relatively popular flagship machine, it uses a Leica hektor lens group, equipped with a 50-megapixel main lens, a sensor size of 1/55 inches, an aperture of F1.9, an equivalent focal length of 23mm, and a super wide-angle end of 1300 The 10,000-pixel, 120-degree lens has an aperture of F2.3, and the focal length is 15mm. It also supports high-speed HDR shooting. The self-timer lens is 8 million pixels, with an equivalent focal length of 26mm, and a maximum angle of 78 degrees.

AQUOS R8 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, 8GB LPDDR5X, 256GB UFS 4.0, supports microSDXC expansion, battery capacity 4,570mAh, supports NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6, IPX5/IPX8 waterproof, IP6X dustproof, the whole machine provides the US military standard MIL- STD-810G certification, the screen supports fingerprint recognition and unlocking, and is also compatible with face recognition and unlocking. There are two types of sky blue and cream white.

AQUOS R8 is confirmed to be launched in Taiwan in September.