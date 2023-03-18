Home Technology Shuhei Yoshida Receives BAFTA Scholarship for Distinguished Career – – Gamereactor
The selection process for the 2023 BAFTA nominees is still ongoing, but one winner has already had his name inscribed in gold on the mask-shaped trophy. We’re talking about PlayStation legend and video game industry pioneer Shuhei Yoshida.

The Japanese Sony executive is currently in charge of PlayStation’s independent video game publishing division.For this reason, he visited Spain late last year to attend the BIG conference in Bilbao, where he also received thefirst ever honorary award, which is the same thing that happened many years ago at the Barcelona Game Lab in 2014. Most of all, we want to thank him for his instrumental role in the genesis of the PlayStation: when Ken Kutaragi was working on the project in its early stages, he was one of the company’s main backers, and he had to work hard to get Japanese game studios to bring them The game adapts to the new platform.

Mr. Yoshida has been pushing for technological advancement in video games, and one of his most powerful recent proposals, the PS VR2, seems to have had a big hit initially.

From the Gamereactor editorial team, we are so excited about this recognition, all we have left is: Congratulations, Mr. Yoshida!

We thank Shuhei Yoshida for always having time to chat with us.

