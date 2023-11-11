Singles Day 2023: date, information and offers

The time has finally come: Singles Day 2023 is here. This is a bargain event from China that is also becoming increasingly popular here. Amazon, MediaMarkt, Saturn, Lidl and many other retailers are taking part again this year. We have put together the most important information and the best deals for you.

Singles Day 2023: The best deals at a glance

In addition to MediaMarkt, Aldi and Lidl, Amazon also offers you good deals for Singles Day. We checked the current offers on Amazon and compared the prices with those of other retailers. The following products are currently the cheapest in the price comparison on Amazon (source: idealo.de):

TVs & Consoles

Samsung Crystal GU43AU8079UXZG (43 Zoll)

Instead of 579 euros RRP: 4K television with HDR, WLAN, AirSlim, Dynamic Crystal Color and 60 Hz refresh rate.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 5:30 a.m

LG 55NANO756QC (55 Zoll)

4K TV with Smart TV features, 60Hz refresh rate, Active HDR with HDR10 Pro and HLG.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 5:17 a.m

Philips OLED TV 55OLED708/12 (55 inches)

4K TV with Ambilight, OLED, metal frame and 120 Hz.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 4:58 a.m

PlayStation 5 – Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Bundle

Console with controller and new game “Call of Duty Modern Warfare III”.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 3:18 a.m

PC & Storage

Lenovo L22e-30 (21.5 inches)

Instead of 129 euros RRP: Full HD monitor with 75Hz, 250 nits, 4ms response time, HDMI and AMD Radeon FreeSync.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 2:31 a.m

Arzopa Portable Monitor (15.6 inches)

Instead of 179.99 euros RRP: Portable full HD monitor with two speakers and HDMI / USB-C port. Activate coupon and save 80 euros.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 5:25 a.m

AVM FRITZ!Repeater 1200 AX

Instead of 95 euros RRP: Wi-Fi 6 repeater with two radio units: 5 GHz band (up to 2,400 Mbit/s), 2.4 GHz band (up to 600 Mbit/s).

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 4:13 a.m

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C (128 GB)

Instead of 32.99 RRP: 2-in-1 smartphone storage (150 MB/s, USB Type-C and USB Type-A connector, automatic backup, mobile storage.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 2:14 a.m

Anker Power Bank 325

Instead of 37.99 euros: 20,000mAh battery with USB-C port (input & output) and 15W maximum power. Activate coupon and save 10 euros.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 5:09 a.m

Audio & Speakers

Asus TUF Gaming H3

Instead of 48.90 euros: Wireless headset with 2.4GHz connection via USB-C, 7.1 surround sound, up to 15 hours of battery life.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 2:08 a.m

soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds

Instead of 39.99 euros: Wireless Bluetooth headphones with 10 mm driver, adjustable EQ, 30 hours of playtime, IPX5 waterproof, 2 microphones with AI. Activate coupon and save 25 percent.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 5:13 a.m

soundcore by Anker Q20i

Instead of 49.99 euros: wireless Bluetooth over-ear headphones with hybrid active noise canceling, 40 hours of playtime in ANC mode, Hi-Res audio and deep bass. Activate coupon and save 20 percent.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 5:22 a.m

Household & Smart Home

Philips Sonicare HX6850/57 ProtectiveClean 5100

Instead of 149.99 euros RRP: Electric toothbrush, sonic toothbrush with UV cleaning device and travel case.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 2:10 a.m

Songmics LSD015N01

Instead of 169.99 euros: Electrically height-adjustable desk, 120 × 60 × 72–120 cm, infinitely adjustable, spliced ​​top, memory function with 4 heights. Activate coupon and save 30 euros.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 3:34 a.m

Allpowers S300 (288 Wh)

Instead of 199.99 euros RRP: Portable power station with 78,000 mAh and up to 300 W. Activate coupon and save 20 euros + 10% extra under activate promotional coupon.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 4:53 a.m

Reolink Argus Eco + Solarpanel

Instead of 99.99 euros RRP: Wireless WiFi solar surveillance camera for outdoor use with battery, 1080p and motion detector. Activate coupon and save 20 percent + activate additional coupon and save 10 percent.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 2:13 a.m

Bresser Weather Center with 5-in-1 with outdoor sensor

Instead of 110 euros RRP: Radio weather station with outdoor sensor for temperature, air pressure, humidity, wind and rain.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 5:05 a.m

De’Longhi deep fryer FS3021

Instead of 85 euros RRP: deep fryer with adjustable thermostat, compact design, capacity 2l and 1800W.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 2:17 a.m

Philips Wake-up Light HF3505/01

Instead of 119.99 euros RRP: Alarm clock with 2 natural alarm tones, waking up with light.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 5:31 a.m

eufy HomeVac H11

Instead of 49.99 euros RRP: wireless handheld vacuum cleaner with 5500Pa suction power, charging with USB, ideal for home as it is light and compact. Activate coupon and save 10 euros.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 4:57 a.m

Saphe One+ traffic alert

Instead of 19.95 euros: warns Europe-wide about radar, speed cameras, accidents and dangers – connection to smartphone via Bluetooth.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 2:36 a.m

Philips OneBlade Face & Body (QP2620/30)

Instead of 64.99 euros RRP: Multifunctional razor – shaving, trimming and styling for body and face – with 2 original blades, adjustable 5-in-1 comb, 1 body comb and 1 skin protector.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 2:00 a.m

Philips FC9332/09

Instead of 169.99 euros RRP: Bagless vacuum cleaner with 900 watts, HEPA filtration, hard floor brush and automatic emptying function.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 5:03 a.m

Brüder Mannesmann tool box – 155 pieces

Instead of 79.92 euros: The sturdy tool box with 155 parts is the perfect companion for hobbyists and DIY enthusiasts.

The price may be higher now. Price as of November 11, 2023 5:14 a.m

Singles Day 2023: What is it & what promotions are running?

Anyone who thinks that Black Friday is the day with the highest sales for online retail is wrong: Singles Day brings even more money into the coffers – especially in China – and is therefore considered the biggest shopping day in the world. It originated as a day for single people in the 1990s at some Chinese universities and then became a tradition that numerous retailers jumped on – especially the Chinese online retailer Alibaba, but now also many large and small shops in this country.

Singles Day takes place every year on 11.11. instead of. The reason for this is: The 1 stands for the single who should celebrate and give themselves gifts on this day. This also explains the typical Singles Day discount campaigns such as “111 smartphones for 1 euro”, which are available every year alongside many other offers.

Datum for this year’s Singles Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

The shopping event, which originally came from China, brings retailers billions in sales every year – and has now grown Also in Germany established. Experience shows that the first deals start a few days earlier. We at GIGA Deals will of course keep you up to date on the best offers for Singles Day 2023.

Singles Day: What offers will there be?

The specific ones Offers on Singles Day 2023 Of course, we can’t predict it, but if you look at the best deals from the last few years, price drops in these product categories are likely:

Smartphones, Tablets und Smartwatches von Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei and Co. But: Since many retailers offer a discount on almost the entire (tech) range, there are also Apple bargains most likely.

PlayStation, Nintendo Switch und Xbox: There have been really good deals in recent years, both on consoles and games. It is therefore very likely that video game enthusiasts will get their money’s worth again in 2023.

PC-Gaming und Home-Office: Offers for PC hardware, accessories and software can also be expected on Singles Day 2023.

TV and entertainment: If your home theater can still use an upgrade, you should definitely keep an eye on the offers on Singles Day 2023. OLED televisions in particular are popular and are now available at affordable prices.

Kitchen and household: Whether it’s fully automatic coffee machines, air conditioning units, vacuum robots or electric toothbrushes – if you’re planning a larger purchase or want to upgrade, you’ll also find tons of bargains in this category on Singles Day 2023.

With these tips you will become the ultimate bargain expert. Bet you don’t know all the tricks yet?

Which retailers are taking part in Singles Day 2023?

In 2022, over 50 online shops took part in Singles Day, and a few more will probably join in 2023. The most important include:

