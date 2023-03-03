The Pokémon Company released the latest wearable accessory “Pokémon GO Plus +”. In addition to connecting with “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep”, it can automatically throw Pokémon balls, and it also has a sleep detection function. It can also sleep with Pikachu and be called by Pikachu You get up together!

“Pokémon GO Plus +” is like “Pokémon GO Plus” and “Pokeball Plus”. After “Pokémon GO” is connected, you can play “Pokémon GO” comfortably without looking at the smartphone screen all the time. In addition to functions such as auto-rotating the Poké Supply Station turntable and throwing Poké Balls, the function of throwing Super Balls and Advanced Balls has been added. The new device emphasizes that it can automatically throw the Poké Ball, and it can directly catch Pokémon in the bag.

Another important point of “Pokémon GO Plus +” is that it is linked with the official sleep detection app “Pokémon Sleep” that will finally be launched. Through the device, sleep data can be collected simply by pressing a button. The collected sleep data will be linked with “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep” and used in the game.

There will also be a Pikachu in the device. In addition to notifying you of getting up and going to bed with its cute voice, it will also hum a lullaby for you. After the intimacy value of sleeping together increases, you can get new ringtones.

In addition to Pikachu, there will be a Snorby wearing a nightcap to accompany you. Link “Pokémon GO Plus +” and “Pokémon GO”, and you can receive a special gift to meet a Snorkel wearing a nightcap in “Pokémon GO”. investigation.

“Pokémon GO Plus +” is expected to be officially launched on 7/14, and it will be officially launched in Taiwan and Hong Kong simultaneously globally by Jesden.

Product Information

Name: Pokémon GO Plus+

Release date: July 14, 2023

Contents: Pokémon GO Plus + device body, Pokémon GO Plus + wrist strap with special clip, USB charging cable, getting started guide

Device size: about 64.5mm in diameter (excluding protrusions), about 18.3mm in thickness (excluding protrusions)

Device weight: about 50g

Built-in battery: lithium-ion battery (*use USB Type-C to charge)

Battery charging time: about 3 hours and 30 minutes

Function: vibration function, sound function

Publisher: The Pokémon Company

Sales: The Pokémon Company

Agent in Taiwan and Hong Kong: Jesden Co., Ltd.

Official website: https://www.pokemongoplusplus.com/zh/

(First image source: The Pokémon Company)