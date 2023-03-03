Maintaining proper body hydration is always recommended, both in summer and winter. Some people, however, also have a habit of drinking a glass of hot water before going to sleep. According to experts, they do very well, given that this small gesture brings great benefits, both physically and mentally.

Drinking hot water before going to sleep: a good habit

Drinking water is essential to stay healthy, even children have understood this by now. Not everyone, however, knows that to consume a glass of warm water before going to sleep it brings various blessings to the whole organism. Many people have this habit as soon as they wake up in the morning, perhaps to combat constipation problems. Others, on the other hand, perform this little ritual both at the beginning and at the end of the day.

According to an American research published in the National Center for Biotechnology Informationdrink hot water before throwing yourself into the arms of Morpheus is good for both body that at psyche. It allows you to rest better, helps eliminate toxins, helps improve mood and, last but not least, promotes blood circulation.

Hot water before going to sleep: the benefits

Going into details, drinking water before going to sleep brings various benefits to the body. First, it helps maintain the body properly hydrated. During the day, in fact, many liquids are lost and this ritual helps to replenish both the necessary minerals and nutrients. As if that weren’t enough, it favors the renal functionpreventing dehydration and kidney fatigue.

Drinking warm water before bedtime helps purify the organism from excess toxins accumulated during the day. Specifically, it not only acts on the digestive system, but also on the muscular system and on the appearance of the epidermis. This means that it helps keep the body fit and toned. The icing on the cake is this ritual improve sleepgoing to balance energy levels, hormones and muscle activity.

How much hot water to drink before going to sleep?

As you may have easily guessed, drinking hot water before throwing yourself into Morpheus’ arms helps to stay healthy. It is good, however, to make some clarifications both on the time of intake and on the quantity. According to experts, it is preferable to consume what we could define as the elixir of well-being a little before going to bed. This is to avoid compromising the sleep cycle, perhaps waking up to have to go to the bathroom. Obviously, it is always advisable to drink plenty of water during the day.

As for the amount, a glass – therefore 200 ml – is more than enough. Over the course of the day, however, an adult should consume 2 to 2.5 liters of water. This ‘dose’, it should be stressed, can vary according to one’s needs. It is obvious that an athlete consumes more liquids than a person who leads a sedentary existence.