Italian Academyorganizes the first “Rhino User Meeting” for the gold sector. The event, which will take place on April 1, 2023, allows you to attend in just one day conferences, discussions and specialized workshops in the jewelery and goldsmith sector. In addition, it will also be a great opportunity to meet Rhino users with whom to share experiences and from whom to get inspiration.

The event will be organized as follows: conferences open to all participants will be held in the morning, while various simultaneous sessions will be held in the afternoon, and each participant will be able to choose the most interesting topics.

There will also be one exhibition area where companies that supply plugins specialized in the goldsmith and hardware sector will be able to explain the latest technological news.

CrossGems, EasyJewel, Keyshot, RhinoJewel, RhinoPro-J 7



RhinoPro-J 7

e stampanti 3D 3DiTALY.



3DiTALY.

An opportunity not to be missed to learn new tools that optimize the goldsmith’s work, explore important topics for the sector, discover the latest technological innovations and establish new relationships with professionals in the sector.

