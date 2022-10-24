[Reported by Wei Media reporter Su Songtao]

Tired after get off work, turn on the TV and catch a drama! The living habits of Taiwanese people have been affected by the rise of global streaming video platforms and the raging epidemic, and their lifestyles and entertainment habits have gradually changed. There is also the EDIFIER CX7 theater cannon that allows you to thoroughly enjoy the immersive movie viewing experience, relieve stress and relax, and forget about the troubles of reality! Focus on the restoration of the real sound, maintain the stable and strong bass, the mellow and favorable midrange and the crisp and clean treble, no matter animation or movie, online concert or singing program reality show, it has the most perfect sound quality comparable to the live presence. Enjoy, experience a unique auditory feast!

EDIFIER also considers the differences in the home environment. For example, the living space of renters or petty bourgeoisie is limited. Therefore, the exterior design of the CX7 Theater’s small steel gun is designed with a green texture, and the simple and versatile style can be easily integrated into various home environments. The space creates unlimited enjoyment, the essence of beauty is from the inside out, and you can enjoy the sense of life ritual when you go home from get off work! https://lihi2.cc/Ob8lS

EDIFIER, the trend leader in the audio speaker market, has newly upgraded the “Taiwan Unique Style” 2.1-channel speaker – CX7 Multimedia Theater Small Steel Cannon. It uses a sturdy wooden box to reduce acoustic resonance, pays attention to sound reproduction, and uses an 8-inch subwoofer. Speaker, with independent output rate, combined with up to 45 watts of independent amplifier and well-designed bass reflex hole, the sound quality output is strong and powerful, and the low frequency is full of envelopment. The design is finely tuned by a 3.5-inch midrange speaker and a 1-inch silk-membrane dome tweeter. The two-way frequency division balance reproduces the broad dynamic performance of the midrange, mellow, and treble crisp, showing perfect sound effects. It is equipped with a Bluetooth 5.0 chip. And compatible with the characteristics of multi-source equipment, the must-have speaker for Sofa Potato’s favorite online concert is definitely the CX7 Multimedia Theater small steel cannon, enjoy the immersive presence of “sound”!

It is not only the powerful and zero-distortion sound quality output of the CX7 theater cannon that makes people angry, but the appearance is definitely the key choice to enhance personal taste! The neat and large black wood grain cabinet craftsmanship is matched with jacquard silk, which is simple but not simple. The color of the cabinet complements the tones of home appliances and furniture. It can be placed in the corner of the wooden cabinet at home and can be integrated into any home style. In a limited space, the most perfect home theater is decorated with details to enhance the sense of life ritual!

The EDIFEIR CX7 is equipped with a Bluetooth 5.0 chip and is compatible with multi-source devices, reproduces the wide dynamic performance of the midrange, mellow, treble, and crisp, showing perfect sound effects. The suggested price is NT$6990

In addition, the CX7 theater cannon implements the theme of a comfortable life. All functions can be operated arbitrarily through the remote control, and can be connected to a variety of mainstream audio sources, such as Line-In, USB or SD card, making home audio and video enjoyment more arbitrary, plus Taking advantage of the immersion of audio-visual entertainment, a small space can also have great satisfaction!