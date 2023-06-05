Home » Smart Traffic: Networked traffic lights against the climate crisis
Smart Traffic: Networked traffic lights against the climate crisis

This is what smart traffic can look like: Digitally networked and well-timed traffic light signals can have a significant impact on emissions in cities – at least according to a new study from the USA.

In a city the size of Atlanta, according to Inrix surveys, 269,000 tons of CO2 emissions could be avoided, equivalent to the CO2 that a forest 3.3 times the size of Atlanta would absorb.

The market researchers calculate that in larger US cities, significantly more harmful greenhouse gases in Chicago could be saved through digitally controlled traffic signals: In Chicago, up to 655,000 tons of CO2 emissions can be prevented and in a metropolis the size of New York they could According to Inrix, up to 14 million tons of CO2 can be saved.

Various US cities already have intelligent traffic lights that optimize traffic flow and reduce vehicle idle times.

A detection system developed by Audi can connect to these traffic lights and notify the driver when a traffic light is about to turn green.

Other car manufacturers have not yet followed Audi’s example in this area – at least the Japanese manufacturer Honda, which has some good ideas for saving fuel with “Green Wave” technology, is worth mentioning.

Sources: Inrix, Honda

