Strong rainfall in Guizhou, Yunnan and other places – Teller Report

Domestically,Guizhou, Hubei, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Fujian and other places experienced heavy to heavy rain yesterday, and local heavy rain; Guangxi, Yunnan, Sichuan and other places experienced high temperature weather above 35°C. It is expected that in the next three days, North China, Huanghuai, and Xinjiang will have medium and low risks of high temperature disasters, which will be unfavorable for college entrance examination preparation. The weather in the wheat harvesting area has improved, which is conducive to the rush to harvest and dry the wheat.

Abroad,In the past 24 hours, heavy rainfall has occurred in the central and northern parts of the Japanese island, the Philippine Islands, southern Europe, and the northeastern United States. North Africa, the eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula, most of the Indian Peninsula, and southern Mexico have experienced high temperatures above 38°C. It is expected that in the next three days, there will be heavy rainfall in the Indochina Peninsula and other places, and the high temperature in the Arabian Peninsula and the Indian Peninsula will continue.

1. Domestic weather conditions

1. Live

(1) Strong rainfall occurred in some areas of Guizhou, Hubei, Henan, Jiangsu and Anhui

From 08:00 on June 4 to 06:00 on June 5, parts of northern Chongqing, central and northeastern Guizhou, southeastern Shaanxi, southern Henan, western Hubei, northern Anhui, central Jiangsu, central Jiangxi, western Fujian, and northeastern Taiwan Island There are heavy to heavy rains in the area, local heavy rains (100-132 mm) in Bijie, Guizhou, Qiandongnan, Jiangxi Fuzhou, Ji’an and Ganzhou, Fujian Sanming, etc., local maximum hourly rainfall in Jiangxi Jiujiang, Fujian Sanming and other places is 90-96 mm .

(2) High temperatures occurred in Guangxi, Yunnan, Sichuan and other places

Some areas in Guangxi, northern Yunnan, southern Sichuan, southeastern Guizhou, and southern Hunan experienced high temperature weather above 35°C, and Zhaotong, Yunnan locally reached 42.5°C.

2. Key weather forecast

Strong rainfall in Guizhou, Yunnan and other places

On the 5th, there were moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains in parts of southern Guizhou, Yunnan, western Guangxi, central Zhejiang, and central Jiangxi. Up to 60mm or more), there are local thunderstorms, strong winds or hail.

From the 7th to the 10th, there were moderate to heavy rains in Jiangnan, northern South China, and the Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau, and there were local heavy rains; there were showers or thunderstorms in North China, Huanghuai, and Northeast China, with local strong convective weather.

From the 11th to the 13th, there were moderate to heavy rains in southern Sichuan, Yunnan, southern Jiangnan, and northern South China, and local heavy rains.

2. Global weather conditions

1. Live

（1）Heavy rainfall in northern Malaysia, southern New Zealand

In the past 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains, local heavy rains or heavy rains have occurred in parts of central and northern Japan Island, the Philippine Islands, northern Malaysia, southern New Zealand, southern Europe, northeastern United States, northwestern South America, southern West Africa, and northern Central Africa. Light to moderate snow or sleet and local heavy snow occurred in northern Central Siberia, Alaska, Baffin Island and other places.

（2）High temperatures continue in the Arabian Peninsula and the Indian Peninsula

The eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula, most of the Indian Peninsula, southern Mexico, and eastern South America experienced high-temperature weather above 38°C, and the daily maximum temperature in some areas exceeded 42°C.

2. Key foreign weather

(1) Strong rainfall in Indochina Peninsula in western Canada

In the next three days, there will be moderate to heavy rain in Indochina Peninsula, tropical islands in Southeast Asia, southern Europe, southern central Europe, northeastern eastern Europe, western Canada, central United States, southern South America, and some areas will experience heavy rain.

(2) The high temperature in the Indian Peninsula and the Arabian Peninsula continues

In the next three days, the temperature in parts of the Indian Peninsula and the eastern part of the Arabian Peninsula will exceed 37°C, and locally exceed 42°C.

3. Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on June 5 to 08:00 on June 6,There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Jianghuai, southern Jianghan, western and central northern Jiangnan, southern southwest, western and southern South China. Among them, there were local heavy rains in central and northern Jiangxi, western Guangxi, and eastern Yunnan (50-80 mm). There are 4 to 5 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, Northeast China, and northeastern Jiangnan (see Figure 1). There will be 6 to 7 winds and 8 gusts in the northern part of the East China Sea.

From 08:00 on June 6 to 08:00 on June 7,Northeastern Inner Mongolia, eastern and northern Northeast China, northern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, central and southern Gansu, eastern and southern Jiangnan, most of Southwest China, South China, Taiwan Island and other places experienced light to moderate rain, with local heavy rain (25-45 mm). There are 4-5 winds in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, southern Northeast China, Shandong Peninsula and other places (see Figure 2).

From 08:00 on June 7 to 08:00 on June 8,There were moderate to heavy rains in parts of northeastern Inner Mongolia, northwestern Heilongjiang, eastern Jilin, eastern Liaoning, western Jianghuai, northern and eastern Jiangnan, eastern southwest, southwestern Yunnan, and southern South China. Among them, southern Anhui and other places had local Heavy rain (50-65 mm). There are 4-5 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia, southern Heilongjiang, central Jilin, central Liaoning, and Shandong Peninsula (see Figure 3).

