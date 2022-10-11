Solidigm is a new subsidiary established by SK hynix after acquiring Intel’s NAND Flash and SSD business. The first consumer-grade product, P41 Plus SSD, is aimed at the entry-level market and is now available in Taiwan. The product for this evaluation is a 1TB model.

P41 Plus SSD adopts SM2269XFT controller produced by SMI, supports NVMe PCIe 4.0 interface, is designed for DRAM-Less, and is equipped with only one 3D QLC NAND Flash memory particle, so the whole PCB is quite simple, and the logo of Solidigm is specially etched in the center. .

According to the actual measurement of CrystalDiskMark, the sequential reading can reach more than 4100 MB per second, and the sequential writing is close to 3000 MB per second. The 4K random read and write of the Q32T16 measured 228,000 and 535,000 IOPS respectively. Also confirm that it is written uncompressed through AS SSD.

The weakness of QLC particles is the write mode of continuous full data. The maximum write rate is only maintained at about 14% of the total capacity (that is, about 130 GB) at first, and then the rate drops to about 350MB per second. After about 64% of the capacity is continuously written, the write rate will fluctuate significantly, and the write rate of the entire disk is only around 650 MB per second.

However, thanks to the PCIe 4.0 interface and excellent firmware, the 3DMark Storage Benchmark scored 3545 points. It seems that the game reading performance is not bad.

Solidigm said that after a lot of investigation and analysis, more than 90% of the application scenarios of the general population belong to the low queue depth access state of QD=1 ~ 2, so the first product is also adjusted according to the actual use scenario.

The suggested price of the P41 Plus SSD 1TB model is NT$ 2988. Although its write endurance is only 400 TBW due to the physical characteristics of QLC, it still provides a limited warranty period of up to 5 years. Friends who have purchasing needs may wish to take a look. . Also look forward to Solidigm’s introduction of higher performance SSD products.