Seya Co., Ltd. announced that it will release PlayStation®5／PlayStation®4／Nintendo Switch™／Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／PC(Steam) on March 23, 2023 (Thursday) dedicated software “Sonic Uncharted Frontier” 』The first big free update.

This update has added a wealth of new gameplay elements such as the “Photography Mode” where you can take pictures in beautiful scenery according to your preferences, and the “Lian Zhan” where you can continuously fight with enemies. Stay tuned!

■List of contents of the first large-scale free update:

This update will add the following elements. The details of each element will be officially notified again on March 23 (Thu).

·Juke box

・Photography mode

・Cyberspace Challenge

・Len Chan

・Increased “Extreme” difficulty

・Cyberspace “Powerful Acceleration”

・Other additional content, etc.

■”PlayStation Plus Premium” member-limited “Sonic Uncharted Frontier” trial version will be available on March 23 (Thursday)

Start posting!

On March 23rd (Thursday), when the first update will be implemented, a trial version of “Sonic Uncharted” will be released for members of “PlayStation Plus Premium”. Members can try to play the 1-hour content of the PlayStation®5/PlayStation®4 version of this game, and if they buy the official version after the trial, they can also continue to save the data.

※If you buy the digital deluxe version of “Sonic Unknown Frontier” after playing “Sonic Unknown Frontier”, please do not select[Inherit Saved Data]and select “New Game” after the download of “Seeker’s Treasure Box” is complete Start playing.

■”Sonic Uncharted Frontier” Steam version sales event is underway!

As of March 24 (Friday), players can purchase the general version and digital deluxe version of “Sonic Unknown Frontier” at a limited-time 33% OFF price through the “SEGA SPRING SALE” sale event on the Steam platform.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1237320/_/

■What is “Sonic Uncharted Frontier”

“Sonic Frontier” is a new free action-adventure game. Players can use Sonic’s unique supersonic movements to run freely on the vast island.

Set on the stage of the unknown island “Starfall Islands” where ancient civilizations sleep, Sonic will start a new adventure on the island full of mysterious and strange enemies.

This work is a next-generation checkpoint action game that expands the world map and evolves it into a “playable world map”. Through the organs set up on each map, players are no longer limited by the concept of the track, and can enjoy a full range of high-speed gameplay.

In the “playable world map”, there are also various elements such as “combat”, “puzzle solving”, “side missions” and “cyberspace”, all of which can be freely carried out according to the player’s play style.

■Digital Deluxe Edition set content

・”Sonic Frontier Uncharted” main game

・Additional download content “Seeker’s Treasure Box”

Memory Items (Amy): 40

Portal Gear: 1

Emerald Keys: 10

Sonic Outfit “Adventurer’s Gloves & Shoes”: 1 set

・Digital art book and digital mini-soundtrack

【Product Information】

Product Name: Sonic Frontier Unknown

gaming platform :

PlayStation® 5／PlayStation® 4／Nintendo Switch™／

Xbox Series X|S／Xbox One／PC（Steam）

※Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC only sell the download version

Release date: On sale (November 8, 2022 (Tue) release)

Game language: Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese・Korean・English subtitles／Japanese・English voice

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Game Rating: Universal

Copyright mark: © SEGA

