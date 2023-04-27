Sony announced that it will hold an Xperia new product launch event on 5/11. Is it the Xperia 1 V? – Mobile phone brand news

We shared with you in the May new machine speed report article. It was previously reported that Sony may hold an Xperia new product launch event around May 10, but now it turns out that it is not too far away. Sony has just issued a media invitation letter, confirming that it will hold the Xperia annual global online launch event at 12:00 noon Taiwan time on May 11, and will hold a simultaneous public press conference in Taiwan at 1:00 pm on the same day.

As for the protagonist, although Sony did not say it clearly, but from the words “Next ONE is Coming” and “The new flagship is coming soon” in the trailer, it is not difficult to guess that the released product is the rumored Xperia 1 V. The time of May 11 is exactly the same as the release date of Xperia 1 IV last year.

The leaked design of the Xperia 1 V is not much different from that of the Xperia 1 IV, and its previously leaked specifications suggest that it may have 12GB and 16GB RAM versions with different capacities, and it is also expected to be equipped with a 4K 120Hz OLED screen panel. In addition, it may also be equipped with a Qualcomm S8 Gen 2 processor, and may be the first to use a cooling system with a vapor chamber. As for the camera part, from the spy photos, it also uses the Zeiss T* coated three-lens main camera, one of which is a periscope lens; however, it is not clear whether there will be changes in the camera pixels.

As for the features of the Xperia 1 V, and whether the launch date and price of the Taiwan market will be announced at that time, we will also report it to you in the press conference article, and please continue to lock in ePrice.