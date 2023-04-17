Sony Playstation Plus Premium: All information about the subscription level

PR / Business Insider

Playstation Plus is available in three subscription levels at different prices and with different features. You have the choice between PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium. Here you can find out what Playstation Plus Premium includes and whether the offer is worth it for you.



Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more



If you have a Playstation at home or are thinking about buying one, you’ve probably already heard that there are a number of advantages for you with PS Plus – these include, for example, new games every month. Below we take a closer look at what Playstation Plus Premium includes so you can decide if the subscription tier is worth it for your needs.

read too Playstation Plus: These new free games will be available in April 2023

The advantages of Playstation Plus Premium

Only Playstation Plus Premium subscribers have access to the Classics catalogue. This contains hundreds of classic games from previous Playstation generations that can be played on your PS4 or PS5 console.

Also unique to Playstation Plus Premium is the Cloud Streaming feature, which allows you to stream a wide range of PS4 games from the games catalogue, as well as hundreds of PS3 and PS2 games and more from the classic catalogue, via PS5, PS4 and PC. You can save your progress on the PC in the cloud to continue playing later on a PS4 or PS5 console where you left off. In addition, the controller can be connected to your PC for the real Playstation experience.

You can also test a selection of the biggest games for a limited time. So you can decide whether you want to buy the full version after the trial period is over. All progress and trophies earned so far will then be carried over.

A common reason why gamers choose PS Plus is to take advantage of the online multiplayer mode for PS4 and PS5. If this is the only reason for you, then maybe Playstation Plus Essential or Extra is enough for you – there are significant price differences here.

read too “Hogwarts Legacy” in the PS5 bundle: This is how you save 50 euros

How much does Playstation Plus Premium cost?

If you want to subscribe to Playstation Plus Premium*, you can choose between different terms. For 16.99 euros per month you remain particularly flexible and have the option of canceling monthly. If you bind yourself for three months, you pay 49.99 euros. But you also have the option of taking out a subscription for twelve months at a price of 119.99 euros. Compared to the monthly cancellable tariff, you save 83.89 euros.

You remain particularly flexible with a credit card*, which gives you access to the subscription benefits without a contract period. This is always useful if you want to try out whether you like the offer. The credit card can also be given as a gift.

Playstation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium in comparison

Playstation Plus Essential Playstation Plus Extra Playstation Plus Premium Preis 8.99 euros monthly, 24.99 euros quarterly or 59.99 euros annually 13.99 euros monthly, 39.99 euros quarterly or 99.99 euros annually 16.99 euros monthly, 49.99 euros quarterly or 119.99 euros annually games 3 monthly “free” games up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games plus 340 other games (including PS3 games via cloud streaming and popular games from the first generation of Playstation, PS2 and PSP Online multiplayer access ✓ ✓ ✓ Cloud storage for saved games ✓ ✓ ✓ Exclusive discounts ✓ ✓ ✓ Time-limited trial versions X X ✓

read too Playstation Plus Extra: All features of the new membership tariff at a glance



*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

