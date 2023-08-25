Sony SRS-XB100 – Wireless portable speaker finally in Europe!

Attention music lovers, because the wireless Speaker SRS-XB100 von Sony is now finally available in Europe. With its versatile functions and attractive design, it offers a inexpensive Ability to enjoy music both outdoors and indoors, at home or on the go.

The Bluetooth speaker was already 3 months ago officially presented, but the manufacturer Sony took quite a long time before the device was also in Europa was offered for sale – strictly speaking, it has only been here since yesterday, August 24, 2023. Here that introductory video:

Compact loudspeakers to take with you are more in demand than ever – especially in the Sommer they are a loyal companion for many, whether in the swimming pool, in the mountains or for a barbecue with friends. With the SRS-XB100, Sony also has its range of wireless speaker expanded and a great model for on the way created.

design and functions

The SRS-XB100 is characterized by its compact and stable housing, thanks to Water and dust resistance According to IP 67, it is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Its portability makes it ideal for various occasions. In different color options (Black, Grey, Blue, Orange) available, it blends seamlessly into any environment.

The speaker only weighs 274 Gramm. The rather long battery life is also worth mentioning up to 16 hours (volume at level 36). If the battery does run out, it can be easily replaced with a classic USB-C-Kabel be recharged. Also, he’s with one 46mm driver and one passive woofer fitted.

Thanks to so-called echo cancelling, the device can also be used directly as a hands-free device be used. If you want even more powerful sound, you can connect two speakers via the Sony App connect and use them together.

price and availability

The SRS-XB100 costs 64,99 Euro and can now be found in the Sony online shop, in various electronics stores such as MediaMarkt or at Amazon to be bought:

Amazon

Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Portable Lightweight Compact Outdoor Travel Speaker Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof 16*

by Sony

ENJOY POWERFUL, CLEAR SOUND ANYWHERE: This super-compact speaker produces big sound with deep bass. The Sound Diffusion Processor distributes the sound in all directions. COMPACT & PORTABLE: The XB100 is lightweight and super compact. The speaker can be carried or attached with the strap. All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime.

Those: sony.at

