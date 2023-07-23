Home » Sony working on a clamshell smartphone? Xperia Flip may be on the way
Sony working on a clamshell smartphone? Xperia Flip may be on the way

by admin
Sony working on a clamshell smartphone? Xperia Flip may be on the way

It had already emerged in the past that Sony was working on a folding smartphone: at the time, many thought that it would be a “wallet” foldable that would have the name of Xperia Fold, but things don’t seem to be like that at all. Conversely, the smartphone it will be called Sony Xperia Flip and it will have an incredible screen.

The rumor comes from tipster RGcloudS, so we invite you to take it with a grain of salt. According to the leaker, the Sony Xperia Flip will be a clamshell with a 7″ screen in 4K and with aspect ratio equal to 21:9. If the rumor is confirmed, Sony will be the foldable “clamshell” with the largest screen on the market, as well as the one with the highest resolution.

Compared with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flips from Samsung, which have a aspect ratio of 22:9 from open, the Sony Xperia Fold will be longer, which should better balance the high screen height of the device when open and allow consumption of media such as videos, TV series and higher quality films. Obviously, it still remains to be seen whether the Korean giant, between this year and next, will not change the form factor of its leaflets: to find out, we will have to wait for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked of July 26, during which the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be unveiled.

Still according to RGcloudS, however, Sony won’t just aim at the screen for its new smartphone: on the contrary, the device’s marketing campaign will focus on different ones selling point, perhaps in an attempt to offer the leaflet to as wide an audience as possible. One of them could be a form factor really compactespecially when closed, responding to the needs of users who find the i clamshell new generation.

At the same time, being a Sony-branded device, we can expect a exceptional photographic sectorcapable of giving a hard time to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which for the moment remains a step behind the cameras of other “traditional” high-end smartphones.

