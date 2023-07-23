Brazil: new debate on forced hospitalization for crack users – Medicine

The debate on the forced hospitalization of crack users has reopened in Brazil: the proposal by the governor of Sao Paulo, the conservative Tarcísio de Freitas, divides opinions, but would already have the support of the mayor of the megalopolis, Ricardo Nunes, a member of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (Mdb), a centrist party allied with the progressive majority government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.





For decades, the center of São Paulo – the largest, richest and most populous city in the South American country – has been invaded by thousands of drug addicts and drug dealers. The district has in fact been renamed ‘Cracolandia’, the land of crack.





The local government has tried in every way to minimize the impact on the residents. Freitas attempted, for example, to relocate drug addicts to another central region, where they would be closer to health and social welfare services. But, after considering other factors, he backed off.





The police then decided to close the circle around the traffickers. The first raid of its kind, followed by searches and arrests, took place yesterday. Other operations are scheduled for the next few days.



