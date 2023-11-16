Sony Xperia 1 V Users in Taiwan Can Now Upgrade to Android 14 and Enjoy New Features

Sony Xperia 1 V Users in Taiwan Can Upgrade to Android 14

Sony has announced that users of the Xperia 1 V in Taiwan can now upgrade their system to Android 14. This new software version, with the number 67.1.A.2.112, brings several exciting new features and enhancements to the Xperia 1 V.

One of the most notable improvements is the more optimized “Bokeh Effect” function, which allows users to create beautiful portrait photos with both front and back bokeh effects. Additionally, the built-in Photo Pro Basic mode now supports 4K 120fps slow-motion recording, offering users even more creative possibilities when capturing videos. The built-in Game Enhancer has also been updated to enhance the gaming experience with a more e-sports atmosphere and improved interface design for a better user experience.

The Xperia 1 V is the world‘s first flagship model equipped with a dual-layer architecture CMOS sensor “Exmor T for mobile.” This sensor provides higher sensitivity and better noise reduction capabilities, along with cutting-edge photography technologies from Sony cameras. The device also supports real-time eye and object tracking focusing, 30 frames per second HDR ultra-high-speed continuous shooting, and 4K 120fps high frame rate slow-motion recording.

To celebrate the release of the Android 14 upgrade, Sony is launching a limited-time battery replacement discount program. During the event, Xperia users can enjoy a discounted price of NT$1,100 for battery replacement at authorized repair service centers or Sony mobile communication stores. Participants will also receive a 10% discount on parts for any additional functional failures.

The event period for the battery replacement discount program is from November 16, 2023, to December 22, 2023, and is applicable to Xperia 1, Xperia 5, Xperia 1 II, Xperia 5 II, Xperia 10 II, Xperia 1 III, and Xperia 5 III models sold in Taiwan.

Overall, the Android 14 upgrade for the Xperia 1 V brings a range of new features and enhancements, further solidifying its position as a top-tier flagship smartphone. Users in Taiwan can now take advantage of these exciting updates and experiences offered by Sony.

