Sophisticated and efficient! ASUS Chromebox 5 mini desktop computer launched in Taiwan- BenchLife.info

ASUS launched the new ASUS Chromebox 5 mini desktop, which combines excellent performance and modern design, and has been recognized by the German Red Dot Design Award; its slim body is built with an efficient cooling solution to provide stability and reliability, and it is equipped with Intel Celeron 7305 Processor, DDR4 memory, PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 SSD and Intel UHD Graphics display chip, with Chrome OS, and Google Play Android applications, you can download and install millions of the latest apps in the store, and enjoy rich application content, Coupled with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI and multi-functional Thunderbolt 4 ports, it can realize fast data transmission, power supply, and connect up to four 4K screens in series, bringing users gorgeous and detailed visual effects and powerful productivity, work and entertainment Do whatever you want!

The new ASUS Chromebox 5 is the first Chromebox with an optional built-in 15W wireless charger, allowing users to charge compatible smartphones, wireless headsets and other mobile devices without cables; and this wireless charging alliance ( WPC) Qi-certified chargers also meet the highest quality performance standards and can support fast charging; the foreign object detection (FOD) function can automatically disable when non-compatible hardware is detected, ensuring safe charging and protecting the device.

ASUS Chromebox 5 also provides a number of enterprise-level security measures to properly protect important corporate and personal data, including integrated hardware, firmware, software and physical protection. Among them, the Kensington anti-theft lock slot can easily fix the machine on a specific The position will not be moved arbitrarily, so you can use it with more peace of mind.

The stylish and minimalist ASUS Chromebox 5 is ENERGY STAR certified and consumes 46% less power than competing products; the beautiful body shell is made of recycled plastic (PCR), with a one-piece cover design and a durable scratch-resistant textured surface , both in appearance and quality; in addition, its environmentally friendly packaging materials have also passed FSC certification, hoping to protect the earth and be friendly to the environment with consumers!

ASUS Chromebox 5, suggested price: NT$10,900.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

