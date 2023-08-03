Space news up-to-date 2023: All details and background information about the Long March 2D launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 2D is on.

This information is known for the successful start of the Long March 2D:

The last start time window for the Long March 2D is currently Wednesday, July 26th, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go up between 7:52 p.m. and 8:13 p.m.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider Long March 2D is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can see where the missile was stationed on google maps. The location is Xichang Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Complex 3 ( LC-3 ) ( LA-1 ). A total of 188 flights have taken off from here to date. The specific location currently has a total of 80 completed launches. Find out more information about the location here.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

What is the mission of Long March 2D?

The flight of the Long March 2D is a government flight with the attribute “Top Secret”.

3 Chinese military reconnaissance satellites.

The Long March 2D starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO rides are the lowest energy and easiest to get to. Spacecraft need about 100 minutes to orbit the earth and can move at about 7 km/s. The radio contact to a ground station is a maximum of 15 minutes per round trip. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned spaceflight, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, as well as Earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems, and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about Long March 2D | Yaogan 36 Group 05 at a glance:

RocketLong March 2DFull NameLong March 2DLaunch Service ProviderChina Aerospace Science and Technology CorporationMission NameYaogan 36 Group 05Mission TypeTop Secret Category Government FlightLaunch Time26.07.2023Low OrbitStatusSuccessfully LaunchedLandCHNLocationXichang Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 27.07.2023at 03:45.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

