As a result of “Long COVID” there is a tsunami in the number of people with …

We must plan for a future where millions of survivors are chronically ill. This is the title of the current publication from Scientific American. Shocking information from the USA: The updated statistics on the number of people with long-term health restrictions paint a bleak picture. An increasing number of studies find that more than a quarter of SARS-CoV-2 patients have developed some form of Long Covid. In a study from China, three quarters of patients had at least one ongoing symptom six months after discharge from the hospital. At least 17 million people (4% of EU population) according to WHO experienced long-Covid in Europe during the first two years of the pandemic.

The European spas and spas have been the first to treat patients with Post-Covid and Long Covid with success since 2020. Some spas in Europe specialize in treating different long-Covid side effects, depending on the remedy and effect.

Questions and concerns are also being raised in Europe: The associated costs for health care and restrictions in professional and private life are also still not recognizable. How many will never be able to return to work? How many need short-term government benefits? How many will be permanently disabled and dependent on health programs?

Between 4-6 October 2023 Karlovy Vary will host the European Spa and Balneology Congress, one of the largest and most prestigious events of its kind, organized by the Karlovy Vary region together with the European Spas Association. The main partner is the Ensana Health Spa Hotel, which will present new medical spa programs and which was the first to publish the research with post-Covid patients in Mariánské Lázně with respiratory problems.

This year’s congress “European spas – the way to a healthy life” will present current topics, such as the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and new health programs in European spas, and in a section of balneology, methods with long-Covid patients will be discussed presented in detail by prominent professionals with extensive experience.

Important information on the effects of social issues such as sustainability, digitization and education on the spa area will also be heard. Czech influencer Karel Kovár will speak about the impact of online media on medical tourism. Ladislav Spisák, Chairman of the Institute of Spas and Balneology, will explain the effects of drinking the Karlovy Vary springs on health by discussing new trends in spas and balneology. Julien Prince, CEO of Loreal’s Center Thermal in La Roche Posay, will present a successful spa resort project with sustainable solutions. Mayor Andrea Pfeffer Ferklová, Brigitte Goertz-Meissner, President of the German Spas Association, Stefan Szirucsek, Mayor of Baden near Vienna, Jan Herget, head of the CzechTourism agency, exchange views on the economic importance of health tourism. Dora Kostadinova, Vice Rector of Varna Medical University and the European Organization for Health Management, talks about research in the spas and EU funding. Patrick Bensen, director of the Tomorrow Institute, will introduce the mental health training to the participants. The audience can look forward to the latest information from spas and spa hotels on how to treat burnout, the development of sustainable travel destinations and discussions on water and climate change.

The most famous spa town in the Czech Republic, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and at the same time the heart of European spas, whose tradition dates back to the 14th century – that is Karlovy Vary. Thousands of tourists from all over the world come here to regenerate, heal and recharge their batteries. Not only the remedies, but the walks along the colonnades, enriched with tastings of medicinal springs, a tour of the area’s impressive architecture can be relaxing. A trip to the world-famous Moser glassworks should also be part of the programme. Among other things, the crystal globe, the main prize for the best film at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, comes from this workshop. Similar to the Film Festival, the Hotel Thermal will be the main venue during the European Spa Congress.

Another iconic location, the Grand Hotel Pupp will be the venue for the ESPA Innovation Awards ceremony. Few hotels can look back on such a rich history, spanning more than three centuries, as the Pupp. World greats like Ludwig van Beethoven, Napoleon Bonaparte, Giacomo Casanova or even Franz Kafka have walked the corridors of this iconic hotel. It currently hosts the biggest stars of the film festival. Thanks to its historical charm and unique architecture, it has become a popular setting for filmmakers. This year hosts the ESPA Innovation Awards for outstanding and effective processes that improve the quality of health resorts.

More information: https://europeanspas.eu/congress/

