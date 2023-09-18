Space travel news currently 2023: All information about today’s Long March 2D start

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information about upcoming and past rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 2D will be on.

When is the next Long March 2D launch?

The next start time window for the Long March 2D is currently on Sunday, September 17th, 2023. The rocket is scheduled to begin its journey into space between 4:05 a.m. and 4:27 a.m.

Status: The launch vehicle has successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider of the Long March 2D is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link You can see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting departure on Google Maps. The location is Xichang Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Complex 3 (LC-3/LA-1). A total of 192 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 82 completed launches. You can find out more information about the location here.

To stay up to date on all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

This is what we know about the mission “Yaogan 39 Group 02”:

The Long March 2D flight is a government flight with the attribute “Top Secret”.

Chinese reconnaissance satellites.

The Long March 2D starts its mission in the low earth orbit. This is located at an altitude of 200 to 2,000 kilometers. LEO railways have the lowest energy consumption and are the easiest to reach. Spacecraft take about 100 minutes to orbit the Earth and can travel at about 7 km/s. Radio contact with a ground station lasts a maximum of 15 minutes per circuit. Low Earth orbit is primarily used for manned space travel, but also for spy satellites, astronomical satellites, earth exploration and weather satellites, amateur radio satellites, global communications systems and research and technology testing satellites.

All information about Long March 2D | Yaogan 39 Group 02 at a glance:

RocketLong March 2DFull nameLong March 2DLaunch service providerChina Aerospace Science and Technology CorporationMission nameYaogan 39 Group 02Mission typeGovernment flight in the category “Top Secret”Launch time09/17/2023OrbitLow-Earth orbitStatusSuccessfully launchedLandCHNLocationXichang Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China

The last time this information was updated is: 17.09.2023at 4:44 a.m.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact notice@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? Find out which pieces of rock will approach the Earth in 2022 here. We also give you every day on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near Earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find hot news, current videos and a direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

