Daewoo Information’s well-known IP “Monopoly” series will launch a new work “Monopoly 11” after three years. This time, in addition to landing on the Switch, it will also be listed on the Steam platform simultaneously. Players will be free to choose the platform they are used to playing to buy, and Three or five friends on the same platform have fun together and compete for the throne of the millionaire!!

The reappearance of cross-era memories of new works in the classic seriesThe first generation of the strategy puzzle game “Monopoly” series was launched in 1989. The game adopts a turn-based gameplay. Players will roll the dice to determine the number of steps to move. If you step on an unowned property, you can buy it. If you step on an enemy’s property, you need to pay tolls. In addition to the random NPC events (or traps) scattered on the map, in addition to testing the player’s luck, it also tests the player’s ability to strategize (or frame each other)!! Players must use these resources to continuously increase their financial resources and expand the land to become the last the rich.Classic characters return to challenge new gameplay“Monopoly 11” to be launched in the near future, in addition to the classic gameplay of the Monopoly series, the update adds a lot of content and gameplay that have never been seen in the “Monopoly” series. The development team emphasized that this series will be combined with the classic Monopoly gameplay. And add more interactive game modes and content to make the interaction between players more diverse and interesting, and there are many classic characters for players to choose and play at the first launch. More details will be released one after another. Players of the rich series, continue to pay attention to the follow-up news. “Monopoly 11” will be officially launched on the Switch and Steam dual platforms in Q4 2022. Players who love the Monopoly series must not miss the latest work in this series!





