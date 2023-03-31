Small, black and yet, also full of colors. It is the Sinclair ZX Spectrum, designed by the English genius Clive Sinclair and sold in millions of units since 1982. It was the main opponent of the Commodore 64 in the glorious years of home computers, and still today using it can give emotions, thanks to incredible games and a simplicity of use that has remained in the history of computing. We rediscover it in this episode, thanks to the collaboration of Carlo Santagostino and the Retrocampus association, which takes care of preserving the computer memory from which our digital age began

(edited by Tiziano Toniutti)