Speed ​​Pur in Mofa-Look: E-Bike Himiway Escape Pro in Test

Like the Cruiser Step-Thru (test report), e-bikes (best list) from Himiway are usually equipped with very wide tires and are therefore a real eye-catcher. Because so-called fat bikes are still very rare in everyday life. This is especially true for the Himiway Escape Pro, which doesn’t look like a typical e-bike, but with its 20-inch wide tires and a seat it is more reminiscent of a moped or moped.

Instead of a petrol tank, the moped e-bike has an 840 Wh battery (48 volts, 17.5 Ah), which drives the 250 watt rear wheel motor with a maximum torque of 80 Nm and a top speed of 25 km/h should ensure a range of 56 to 80 kilometers. It also offers a good lighting system, fenders, luggage rack, front and rear suspension and decent brakes. It is also suitable for heavy people up to 160 kg – which is a real rarity in the e-bike sector.

The Himiway Escape Pro is available for just under 2000 euros directly from Himiway (purchase link). With the discount code TECHSTAGE the price is reduced by 50 euros.

optics and processing



The Himiway Escape Pro is delivered partially assembled in a large box. Due to the heavy weight of 42 kg, it is best set up with two people. You do not need your own tools as they are included in the scope of delivery. First the handlebars have to be screwed on and then the front wheel has to be inserted. Then it’s time to mount the front fender and the front light. Next up are the pedals, taillight and luggage rack. The setup took us about half an hour. Before the first ride, we tighten all the screws and inflate the tires, optionally electrically. More about this here: Top 5: The best electric air pumps with battery for bikes and cars from 33 euros. We recommend a helmet for the ride. There are also smart ones: Indicators, emergency calls & music: That’s why a smart bike helmet is worth it.

Visually, the Himiway Escape Pro is a real eye-catcher. This impression is already confirmed on the first test drive by the partly surprised looks of the passers-by. This is probably due to the bulky 20-inch fat bike tires with a width of 4 inches. But otherwise the Himiway Escape Pro is anything but minimalist. After all, the manufacturer has installed pretty much everything you could wish for. The luggage rack with a chic wooden element, which Himiway calls the rear seat on their website, is particularly striking. The latter can also accommodate a luggage basket that is available as an accessory. One can also be screwed firmly to the front. But you can also hang a simple basket on the wheel bar.

As a step-through, the Himiway Escape Pro is particularly suitable for small people or people with physical disabilities, for whom it is often difficult to get on a bike with a crossbar. This is also supported by the non-height-adjustable seat. According to the manufacturer, the Escape Pro is suitable for people between 155 and 185 cm tall. With a height of 156 cm, our test person felt very comfortable on the bike. The seat was also found to be particularly comfortable and safe.

But for people taller than about 180 cm, the Himiway is too small. In any case, ergonomic pedaling is out of the question for our second test cyclist, who is 186 cm tall.

The wheel is completely painted in matt black and has a clean finish. But the cable management seems a bit untidy. Too many cables run down from the handlebars.

Its massive appearance is also reflected in the high weight of 42 kg. The maximum payload of 160 kg is extremely high. This will please especially heavy people. But even those who attach a child seat, for example, benefit from the high maximum payload.

Furnishing



The handlebars are clearly curved like on a moped. The handles are ergonomic and pleasant to the touch thanks to a soft synthetic leather. On the right side there is a gas handle that accelerates the bike to 6 km/h and serves as an approach or assistant. More is not allowed. The bell is conveniently located on the left brake handle.

The display is quite large, backlit and still sufficiently easy to read even in the sun. It has a USB-A port for charging smartphones. The bike computer’s control unit is located on the left side of the handlebars. Here the driver uses five buttons to control, among other things, the support level (1-5) of the motor, the display and the light. The front light is extremely bright and directed. The rear light is also connected to the circuit and switches on and off with the front light. In addition, it serves as a brake light and flashes when you apply the brake.

Drive



An e-fatbike is a bit more sluggish than a conventional pedelec with normal tyres. We could already see that with the Eleglide Tankroll (test report) and notice it here too. The Himiway Escape Pro is not particularly manoeuvrable, so it needs a larger turning circle. But it stays on track and thanks to wide tires, a soft seat and front and rear wheel suspension, bumps on bike paths, but also off-road and in the forest do not reduce driving comfort. This is not only practical in the forest with a lot of roots. It’s also easy to drive up curbs in the city. However, the driving noise is higher than with conventional e-bikes due to the larger contact surface of the 4-inch wide tires on the asphalt.

Riding the moped e-bike is really fun. Hardly anything disturbs the Himiway Escape Pro, it simply rolls over minor problems that would have been insurmountable obstacles with normal bicycles. It simply doesn’t matter to the Escape Pro whether it’s driving over asphalt, meadows, sand or mud. We are also thankful for the mudguards supplied, even if we found a few splashes on the trouser leg when driving through the puddle at full speed.

The mechanical disc brakes have a diameter of 180 mm and offer optimal braking performance, which is also extremely important with a weight of 42 kg.

Motor



The rear motor has the permitted 250 watts of nominal power and an above-average maximum torque of 80 nm. As a result, the Himiway Escape Pro pulls strongly and easily brings even heavy drivers to the permitted 25 km/h. Moderate increases are easily possible with the drive. The gear ratio of the 7-speed Shimano Altus gearshift does not go down low enough for steep mountains. This is where the 6 km/h throttle grip can help. As usual with rear motors, the motor needs about half a pedal turn before it starts. He also runs after just as long. When you apply the brakes, the engine stops immediately. While driving, a simulated pedaling is enough to trigger the propulsion of the motor.

The battery, which can be removed via a key, has a high capacity of 840 Wh. According to Himiway, drivers should be able to travel 56 to 96 km. As always, this is measured under ideal conditions with a light rider, good weather, straight track and so on. In the test with a person weighing 92 kg on a mostly flat route of almost 20 km, the battery is still two-thirds full. We assume that a driver weighing around 90 kg with full support level in city traffic with a lot of stop-and-go can easily cover 50 km before the battery of the Himiway Escape Pro has to be connected to the mains again. Unfortunately, you also have to endure a relatively loud fan noise from the charger.

Preis



The Himiway Escape Pro costs just under 2000 euros on the Himiway website (purchase link). With the discount code TECHSTAGE the price is reduced by 50 euros. If you are interested in a fat e-bike and are taller than 180 cm, you can also use the Himiway Cruiser Step-Thru (test report), which costs just under 1800 euros. The code also takes care of this model TECHSTAGE for a price reduction of 50 euros.

Conclusion



The Himiway Escape Pro offers a high level of driving comfort with its thick 20-inch tires and adjustable front and rear wheel suspension. Even a light step on the pedals brings the engine up to speed. On a flat stretch, even pedaling is enough to maintain the top speed of 25 km/h. The moped e-bike also conveys safety on almost any surface. It is very well made and a real eye-catcher due to the moped shape.

It also comes with lots of equipment such as a good lighting system, mudguard and seat. The mechanical brakes also work perfectly, the battery is huge and the motor is extremely powerful. This is particularly advantageous for those who want to take advantage of the extraordinarily high maximum payload of 160 kg. The very good overall impression is somewhat clouded by the unorthodox cable management.

