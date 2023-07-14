Raspberries and Co: This is how summer fruits stay fresh longer | > – Guide

Status: 07/13/2023 4:07 p.m

Raspberries, blueberries, gooseberries: summer berries are delicious, but they spoil quickly. How do they keep them fresh longer? How can overripe fruit be processed?

Many local summer berries are very sensitive and quickly become mushy. To ensure that they do not end up in the bin, they should be stored and transported with particular care.

Buy small quantities or pick them yourself

When buying, it is advisable to use regional goods, for example from the weekly market, because these are usually fresher and have not traveled long distances. This reduces the risk of transport damage. If you have a possibility nearby, it is best to buy directly from the farm. Some farmers also offer berries to pick themselves.

Only buy small quantities and well-ripened fruit. Because unlike apples, bananas or plums, most berries – with the exception of blueberries and gooseberries – do not ripen. When transporting them home, the berries should always be at the top of the shopping basket or bag so that they don’t get crushed. Transport by bicycle is not recommended because of the vibrations.

Store in a cool place and only wash before consumption

Fresh blueberries have a whitish layer. It is a sign of freshness.

Summer berries taste best fresh and should be used quickly. The bottom of the refrigerator or the vegetable compartment is recommended for storage. There, raspberries, blackberries and strawberries stay fresh for up to three days, blueberries for up to two weeks, but they lose their aroma. Outside of the refrigerator, the fruit usually only lasts for a day.

Place the berries side-by-side in a shallow dish or on a plate, blotting out any moisture and discarding any mushy fruit. Cover with a paper towel or paper bag, foil is not recommended. Do not wash, otherwise the berries will lose their natural protective covering and become more vulnerable. To avoid moisture, which can lead to mold growth, it is best to place kitchen paper under the berries.

Process ripe fruits into jam or smoothies

Overripe or mushy berries can be easily processed into shakes or smoothies.

Only wash berries just before eating or processing them. To do this, it is best to briefly dip the fruit in standing water and drain on kitchen paper. Only cut off the stems and leaves at the very end. Muddy or overripe fruit and berries with bruises do not have to be thrown away: they can be processed into jam, smoothies, shakes or liqueurs.

A cold-stirred spread, for example, can be prepared very quickly: simply puree the washed fruit together with special preserving sugar without boiling (amount according to package information) – done. The fruit puree keeps in the fridge for several weeks and tastes good on bread as well as with yoghurt or ice cream as a fruity dessert. Alternatively, berries taste good as a compote.

Freeze berries in portions

Berries also freeze well. They keep frozen for several months. To do this, first wash the fruit, dry it and pre-freeze it on a plate in the freezer for two to three hours so that the individual berries do not stick together later. If you want to use the berries for smoothies or milkshakes, you can puree them before freezing and fill them into ice cube trays so that they can be removed later in small portions.

