Sports watch Garmin Forerunner 255 in the test: light smartwatch for jogging

Low weight and still long battery life – this is how Garmin praises the Forerunner 255, a medium-priced sports watch that is aimed specifically at runners and triathletes. We took a closer look at the watch in the practical test and show whether the Forerunner 255 keeps what it promises for the target group.

Design



Anyone who has ever held a Garmin sports watch in their hands will quickly find their way around the Forerunner 255. The design with three buttons on the left and two buttons on the right side of the case is well known and tried and tested. What is immediately noticeable when you first get hands-on with the watch: the model is actually lightweight. With case dimensions of 45.6 × 45.6 × 12.9 mm, the Forerunner 255 weighs only 49 g. For comparison: The Garmin Fenix ​​7 (test report) weighs 70 g. However, the following also applies: The Garmin Forerunner 955 (test report) weighs little more at 52 g, while the Vivoactive 4 (test report) and the Venu 2 (test report) weigh even less. An absolute unique selling point is the low weight in the middle class segment for sports watches and in combination with the long battery life.

app and setup



The Garmin Forerunner 255 is set up as usual using the Garmin Connect app. Once we have installed the app on our smartphone, we can connect the watch to Garmin Connect via Bluetooth and complete the setup in just a few minutes. We can decide for ourselves which features of the watch we want to use and set up directly and which we want to postpone the setup to a later date – this applies, for example, to Garmin Pay or the emergency contacts.

The app itself has not changed compared to other Garmin devices and offers the familiar, proven Garmin quality. We can decide for ourselves what data we want to see on the home screen. The app then prepares the data itself in clear diagrams that leave nothing to be desired.

activity tracking



The manufacturer advertises the Forerunner 255 explicitly as a sports watch, which is why it also comes with the usual activity functions for Garmin. Garmin connoisseurs shouldn’t expect any big surprises here, rather the usual standard fare is on board. In addition to the obligatory (and reliable) pedometer and heart rate gauge, there is the well-known Body Battery Index, which shows us our energy level based on sleep data and training sessions. Along with a separate display of intensity minutes, this data helps assess when we’re ready for another workout and when we should take a break.

In addition, the measurement of blood oxygen saturation supplements the measured health values ​​with another parameter that can be of interest for the observation of long-term health trends. Finally, women can still make use of a menstrual tracker, which unfortunately still does not offer the option of entering body temperature. So if you want to record your own cycle using the NFP method, you still need a separate app. Otherwise, this feature is good for recording general symptoms and checking which cycle phase you are currently in.

Training



Because the Forerunner 255 is explicitly designed for triathletes and endurance athletes, the sports watch also has a large selection of corresponding training options. In addition to specific profiles for sports such as running, cycling and swimming in different variants as well as trend and strength sports, there are various options for recording and optimizing your own training.

The Forerunner 255 gives daily training recommendations based on previous load and recovery. As with other Garmin devices, those who wish can activate special training plans for running (5000 meters, 10,000 meters or half marathon) or carry out cross-training workouts to strengthen the running muscles. Especially for beginners, these plans offer a good orientation and also motivate you to train in the long term.

In addition, various analysis tools are available to athletes during training and competitions: Based on measured performance data, we can have the watch calculate a pacing strategy for a specific competition or output a specific pace for an increase. A runtime forecast for different route lengths is also on board. This works well in practice, even if you should not only rely on these recommendations, but also on your own body feeling.

Garmin Forerunner 255 – photo series

Garmin Forerunner 255 – photo series

Sleep



Of course, the Forerunner 255 also has a sleep recorder on board. However, this tracking is no different from other Garmin watches. As usual, the Forerunner 255 records the different sleep phases and, based on their duration, calculates the sleep quality with a score from 1 to 100. In the long term, this value provides a good orientation as to whether and when there are problems with sleep hygiene. However, the meaningfulness of the Sleeping Score is limited. In any case, the Garmin Connect app prepares the collected data clearly so that you can always compare your own sleeping behavior if necessary.

Additional features and music control



Like most Garmin watches, the Forerunner 255 comes with a selection of additional features. This includes Garmin Pay, with which we can use our watch for contactless payment, provided we have the appropriate bank account. Garmin Pay is set up in just a few easy and intuitive steps via the app.

The Forerunner 255 also has a live tracking function and emergency help. Live tracking allows users to share their current location and planned route with friends or family. Emergency help is used when the watch detects an accident during a training session. Then our previously defined emergency will be notified automatically and we can also make an emergency call if necessary. Both features worked well in our practical test, but the accident detection also triggered a false alarm when we made a jumping movement. But she always recognized real falls correctly.

Last but not least, the Forerunner 255 also has music controls. If you want, you can buy the sports watch with integrated music storage for a surcharge of around 50 euros, a feature that Garmin fans already know from the Vivoactive series. The integrated music memory allows us to load up to 500 songs onto the watch via a USB connection, so that we can listen to our music on the go without a smartphone. Copying the music worked without any problems in our test – but if you want to use the emergency function, you have to have your cell phone with you and can then do without the integrated music memory.

Garmin Forerunner 255 – App

Garmin Forerunner 255 – App

battery pack



According to the manufacturer, the battery life of the Forerunner 255 is up to 14 days in pure smartwatch mode – i.e. without GPS use. If we activate the GPS, the runtime varies between 16 and 30 hours depending on the variant (GPS, all systems or all systems plus multi-band). In our test, in which we used the watch as a smartwatch and also ran three training sessions a week with GPS tracking, the battery lasted a good 10 days. For us, this is a very decent value, which one can also expect in this price range and considering the target group of the Forerunner 255.

Preis



Garmin sells the Forerunner 255 in two different case sizes, 41 mm (Forerunner 255S) and 45 mm, each in the colors black, blue or antique pink and light grey. Regardless of the case size, the RRP for the standard model is 350 euros. If you buy the watch with integrated music storage, you have to pay 400 euros. Garmin also offers various interchangeable wristbands starting at 40 euros. Depending on the model, the street price for the Forerunner 255 starts at just under 300 euros – in our opinion, a fair price for what the sports watch has to offer.

Conclusion



With the Forerunner 255, Garmin actually offers an all-round carefree package for athletes who specialize in endurance training and triathlon: The price is fair in relation to the features offered, the battery life is very decent compared to the competition and during training and tracking features, buyers can enjoy the usual Garmin quality.

However, the watch differs quite slightly from other comparable Garmin models such as the Vivoactive 4 (test report) or the Forerunner 955 (test report). The purchase decision should therefore culminate in a comprehensive comparison of the Forerunner 255 with these other Garmin watches: In addition to the (street) price, small features can make the difference here. An inexpensive alternative for runners is the Huawei GT Runner (test report).

