Spotify HiFi could arrive by the end of the year, but at what…

Spotify took a while, especially compared to competitors like Apple Music, but in the end the long-awaited HiFi feature might finally be ready.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, Hi-Fi consists of lossless playback, with higher audio quality than that currently available on the platform. A mode that Apple Music has already launched in May 2021, now two years ago.

Spotify HiFi by the end of 2023?

Bloomberg reports that Spotify could launch Hi-Fi as early as the end of the year. However, compared to Apple Music which offers the lossless quality included in the basic subscription, Spotify requires the subscription of a specific Premium plan, which of course will be more expensive than the standard Premium one. Different business models, indeed, since Apple Music gives lossless to its subscribers, but doesn’t have a free plan with ads.

Pricing details of the new plan are not known at the moment, but it should be noted that Spotify Premium is currently sold for €9.99 a month.

However, this is a rather bizarre situation, given that Spotify, the most popular and used music streaming platform in the world, it is among those with the worst audio quality. Are things finally about to change?

