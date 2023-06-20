Home » After speaking with Morales, Bullrich called a press conference at the PRO headquarters
Patricia Bullrich has just called a press conference for 6:30 p.m. on June 20, while the protests continue in Jujuy after the governor Gerardo Morales approved the constitutional reform in the Legislature. Since morning hours there have been severe incidents between the Police and protesters.

The situation has been arousing repercussions throughout the political arc of Argentina, from Morales himself, who blamed the National government for the acts of violence, to the vice president, Cristina Fernández, who responded to the governor of Jujuy: “The repressive madness is your responsibility.” .

In view of the fact that the situation is still hot, the PRO leader assured that she will speak to the media this afternoon.

“I contacted Gerardo Morales by telephone. We have called a press conference at 6:30 p.m. at the PRO Argentina headquarters, Balcarce 412.”

Developing…

