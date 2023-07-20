Stallion Reveals Xbox Gold Membership Status with Expiration Date of 2847

Microsoft Announces Changes to Xbox Gold Membership: Converted to Xbox Game Pass Core

In an unexpected move, Microsoft has announced that its popular Xbox Gold Membership will be replaced by the Xbox Game Pass Core in September. This decision has left many gamers wondering about the fate of their gold membership accounts. One particular player, Raymond Cox, also known as Stallion, who received a lifetime gold membership in 2014, has shed some light on the situation.

Stallion, a player with an impressive gaming background, made history in 2014 by becoming the first player to achieve 1 million Xbox achievement points, earning him a Guinness World Record. As a result, he was granted a lifetime gold membership. In November 2018, Stallion broke another record by surpassing 2 million achievement points.

Today, Xbox announced that all gold members will be automatically converted to Game Pass Core subscription members in mid-September. In the early hours of the morning, Stallion revealed an interesting fact about his gold membership status. His gold membership will not expire until February 2, 2847. This means that he still has 824 more years of gaming before his account expires. If his account is inherited by his descendants, it is estimated that it would be enough for ten generations of gamers to continue playing.

Just three hours later, Stallion achieved yet another milestone. He released a new video showcasing his achievement of reaching 2.5 million gamerscore points. In the video, he expressed his determination to continue playing and even vowed to break through the 3 million mark. Achieving this goal will certainly require a lot of effort from game developers, as Stallion has likely played almost all Xbox games available.

The news of the upcoming change in membership and Stallion’s impressive achievements has caused quite a buzz among the gaming community. As the transition to Game Pass Core approaches, it remains to be seen how this change will impact Xbox gamers worldwide. Until then, gamers like Stallion continue to inspire and push the boundaries of gaming achievements.

