Are you overwhelmed by the various types and functions of electric toothbrushes on the market, and don’t know where to start? How to find the best electric toothbrush for you? It depends not only on personal oral conditions and preferences, but also on budget.Before you start shopping for the right electric toothbrush, take a lookStar CLUBHave any suggestions!

Xiaomi Oclean Air 2 Ultra Quiet Electric Toothbrush Continuing the strict control and minimalism of the previous version. There are 4 colors to choose from:Tulip white, rose pink, iris purple, eucalyptus green. The price is not particularly high, and it is small and light and easy to carry. The weight of the whole body is only 95G, which is more labor-saving for women to hold.

Exclusive pure-tone ultrasonic active noise reduction technology, the noise is less than 45dB, do not disturb the family’s sleep time.

0.01mm diameter fine-bristled gum protection brush head, high-density bristles effectively clean oral debris, and the diamond-shaped diamond structure penetrates deeper into the dead corners of the oral cavity. Magnetic levitation cleaning power, up to 40,000 times per minute.

One button to run 2 teeth beauty modes: gentle, clean, long press for 2 seconds to switch modes.

USB magnetic fast charging for 2.5 hours, long-lasting battery life of 30 days.

Original price $49.99