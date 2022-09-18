Original title: The U19 National Youth Team will face the big BOSS tonight in Saudi Arabia to avoid a fiasco and break through smoothly

At 2 a.m. on the 19th, Beijing time, the Chinese U19 National Youth Team will meet the last opponent of the group in the U20 Asian preliminaries. In the final round against Saudi Arabia, as long as they are not defeated by their opponents, they should be able to lock in a place in the Asian Youth Championship.

According to the rules of the competition, the Asian preliminaries are divided into 10 groups. The first place in each group plus the second place in the 5 groups with better results will enter the final stage of the Asian Youth Championship next year. Together with the host Uzbekistan, a total of 16 team. In addition to Saudi Arabia, Maldives and Myanmar, the Chinese team is in the group of Uzbekistan, but their game results are not counted in the standings. Therefore, in the group match with the Uzbekistan team on the 17th, the Chinese team carried out a relatively large personnel rotation, and finally lost 1-2 to the opponent.

Currently in the standings of this group, the Saudi team has 6 points from two wins and two games, but has 16 goal difference, ranking first by virtue of the goal difference advantage, the Chinese team has 6 points and 7 goals from the two games. ,Ranked second.

In the overall standings, the Vietnamese team ranked first in the second place in the 10 groups, also with 6 points and 8 goal difference, the Chinese team ranked second. Malaysia, Yemen and Bahrain are behind with 4 points. In the last group match, Malaysia will face South Korea, Bahrain will face Qatar, and Yemen will face Japan. Considering the comprehensive strength of both sides, it is unlikely that all three teams will win.

Among the teams currently with 3 points, Kyrgyzstan faces Brunei, Syria faces Turkmenistan, Afghanistan faces the Philippines, and Lebanon faces Singapore. However, compared with the seven goal difference of the Chinese team, the goal difference of the four teams of Kyrgyzstan, Syria, Afghanistan and Lebanon are 1, 0, -2 and -3 respectively, which is quite far from the Chinese team. To defeat the opponent in the final battle, as long as the Chinese team does not suffer a disastrous defeat in the face of Saudi Arabia, it should also be able to overwhelm the opponent on goal difference and lock in a qualifying spot.

However, affected by the previous Australian National Youth Team's withdrawal from the competition, the eighth group match of the Asian preliminaries had been cancelled. Later, the Australian National Youth Team stated that it could participate. After coordination, the game time was postponed to October 14-18. Also moved from Iraq to Kuwait. In this way, the fifth place with the better results in the 10 groups cannot be finally confirmed until the eighth group competition is completed. If the Chinese National Youth Team wants to avoid this ordeal, it still needs to go all out, and strive to lock the group stage results as the second place with the best results in the top four.





