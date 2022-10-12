Home Technology Starfield details limitations and improvements in new video – Starfield – Gamereactor
Starfield details limitations and improvements in new video – Starfield – Gamereactor

Starfield details limitations and improvements in new video – Starfield – Gamereactor

Bethesda and Xbox have only shown Starfield on the big stage three times, so I can understand that many of you still have a lot of questions about the highly anticipated game. Fortunately, developers are starting to answer more and more questions. Looking forward to getting more answers in the future.

That’s because those of us involved in the Starfield Constellation Project have been given the first in a series of Q&A-like videos where game director Todd Howard answers many of the lingering questions about the project. The film doesn’t seem to deny previous claims about Starfield that there are almost four times as many dialogue lines as Fallout 4, as it now has about twice and a half as many dialogue lines, currently at over 252,953. It also revealed that they abandoned the idea of ​​a realistic fuel system for our spaceships, and instead ended up with a version that limited how far we could travel at one time. Sprinkled with deeper and more varied missions, and the ability to remove negative traits by completing certain missions or activities as well as improving the persuasion system, it’s safe to say that Starfield still sounds like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim devs The most ambitious game to date.

