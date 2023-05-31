Startup invests 100 million euros in subscription offer for e-cars

The Viennese startup vibe moves you by founder Lisa Ittner has positioned itself as Austria’s first provider of e-car subscriptions since it was founded two years ago. The business figures of the young company can now be seen today: On Wednesday, the company announced that it had achieved total revenue of nine million euros in the 2022 financial year, which corresponds to revenue growth of 430 percent and annual earnings of over 300,000 euros. Now the company wants to make 100 million euros this year to finance its e-car subscription offer. According to the young company, this capital comes from financing institutions, including Austrian and international banks.

This funding should enable vibe moves you to further improve and expand the range of environmentally friendly vehicles. According to the startup, the capital expenditure is a decisive step towards sustainable mobility. With this, vibe wants to strengthen its position as a pioneer in the industry and further expand its fleet of electric vehicles. It is also the logical consequence of the economically successful past two years.

vibe customers should now have an even larger selection of environmentally friendly vehicles. These include a compact city car, a spacious SUV or a premium e-car. “We are very pleased about this trend-setting financing for our electric subscription car offer,” says Lisa Ittner, co-founder, vibe moves you. Christian Schrötter, Managing Director, adds: “It is an important step in our mission to make sustainable mobility accessible to everyone. With this financial backing, we will offer our customers even more eco-friendly options while making a positive contribution to reducing CO2 emissions.”

Startup relies on “megatrends” e-mobility and car subscriptions

vibe moves you also looks to the future with a lot of self-confidence: “With e-mobility and subscriptions for vehicles, we are focusing on two current megatrends that more and more companies are jumping on. We want to continue to represent ourselves as the spearhead in Austria. We are in a highly dynamic growth market here,” explains Lisa Ittner. vibe wants to make the waiting time for customers as short as possible. The focus is on flexibility and the wishes of the customers. In addition, there is no down payment, the cars are available immediately, and the company also offers a vehicle change during the term and a “full service”.

With the subscriptions, the startup has achieved constant growth. According to its own statements, vibe achieved the break-even point in just 18 months. The young company now rents out over 1,500 cars under ongoing contracts. Above all, vibe serves B2B customers, but the company also maintains some B2C contracts. The prices for the subscription start at around 500 euros per month. In the future, vibe moves you wants to further expand its position in Austria. The company is certain that the concept can also work in other countries. An international expansion cannot be ruled out.