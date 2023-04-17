Stealth action-adventure game “Lord of the Rings: Gollum” opens pre-order public bonus and collection content “The Lord of the Rings: Gollum”

“The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” is a stealth adventure game based on JRR Tolkien’s classic fantasy novel “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Hold the lost in your hands. He saw things no one else could imagine, survived events no one else had the courage to mention. Due to his split personality, he has the viciousness of Gollum and the sociability and caution of Sméagol.

In the game, players will use stealth, agility, and cunning to keep Gollum alive and overcome the challenges ahead, climbing, jumping, and grappling to get past danger or get to a vantage point. The decisions made by the player and the way the game is played will directly affect Gollum’s personality: he will always be struggling between the two personalities of Gollum and Smeagol. A trace of sanity remained.

The team revealed pre-order bonuses and Precious Edition content for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. If the player pre-orders this work (not limited to the standard edition or the collector’s edition), they will be able to get the grunt expression DLC, which contains 6 different grunt gestures and lines; Including the game body, more than 100 pages of art setting collections, a legend outline that allows players to better understand the settings, an original soundtrack that includes 17 orchestral pieces, and the Elvish “Sindarin (Sindarin)” dubbing, etc.

“The Lord of the Rings: Gollum” is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S on May 25, while the Nintendo Switch version is scheduled to be released later this year.