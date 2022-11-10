Home Technology Steam “Civilization 6” body 10% off the historically low special, the Collector’s Edition / Platinum Edition package is greatly discounted | 4Gamers
Steam "Civilization 6" body 10% off the historically low special, the Collector's Edition / Platinum Edition package is greatly discounted

Steam "Civilization 6" body 10% off the historically low special, the Collector's Edition / Platinum Edition package is greatly discounted

The historical turn-based strategy masterpiece “Sid Meier’s Civilization VI” (Sid Meier’s Civilization VI) developed by the Firaxis Games team ushered in the lowest discount price ever on the Steam platform this week, offering a “10% off” (90%) special Promotion only ends on November 22nd (UTC time zone).

For the record, the last all-time low sale on Civilization 6 began in September 2021 with an 85% sale, and several sales in the following year were maintained at the same low point, but this week it was finally welcomed. 90% of the new low in history, the price of the game itself is only NT$179.

Not only the main body, but also the price of the “Civilization 6” Collector’s Edition and Platinum Edition bundles have come to a very low price. Friends who are interested in joining the turn-based strategy simulation game Spirit Time House can take advantage of this pot price.

