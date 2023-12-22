Steam has highly praised the pixel adult 2D action “FlipWitch”, which is the strongest American game in the second half of the year | news

The Rise of American-Style Games: “FlipWitch” Makes a Splash

Although Japanese-style games have always been the mainstay, American-style games have performed quite well this year. Among them, the most eye-catching work for the author may be this Metroidvania-like game “FlipWitch” developed by Momo Eroge and has up to 1,500 extremely favorable reviews.

The developer may be a bit unknown, but the game’s publisher, Critical Bliss, has already made a name for itself with the game “Scarlet Maiden” in September this year. It does have a very precise vision for pixel style and American-style games. A company.

So what is so great about this “Witch Transformation”? Let me share with you my complete experience below.

First of all, why is it said that this game is the strongest American game in the second half of the year?

As we all know, due to the scale of production, the craftsmanship level of Sese games is usually not high. Even if it is a masterpiece that can sell tens of thousands of dollars on DLsite, the number of CGs and gameplay are usually no better than those of ordinary commercial games. In the pixel style, works that dare to challenge the Metroidvania-like theme are quite rare.

In the author’s memory, perhaps the only one that can be called a masterpiece is “Paradise Magic Castle Rika” from 10 years ago. So when “The Witch in Disguise” was exposed on Steam with this tag, I was quite impressed.

What I personally think is outstanding about “FlipWitch” is that as a Metroidvania-like game, the level of completion is very high, and the level design can be said to be clean and neat.

The game has a total of 7 large maps, more than 30 different kinds of monsters, and more than 15 BOSS battles.

The main focus of the game is the elements of “transformation” and “sexual transformation”. In addition to jumping and long and short-range attacks, players can also switch between male and female forms at any time.

The mechanics and enemy attacks in the game are also designed based on this element, such as lasers that are restricted to men, or elevators and platforms that change direction as men and women change, etc.

Coupled with the simple development mechanism and diversified equipment, honestly speaking, in terms of gameplay alone, it is actually as good as “Santa” or “ENDER LILIES” and other foreign works.

I particularly like its map and level design. After all, even for an old man like me who is familiar with this type of game, this simple but clever map design and sufficient prompt marks are really necessary… …The maps of some games really need to be studied carefully.

Although the gameplay is excellent, of course the most important thing for a game is how to play it. The excitement of this game can be experienced mainly from three aspects, namely enemies, missions and gashapon.

This game does not have the capture settings that are common in Japanese action games, but it still prepares a large number of Monster Girl enemies. In addition to all infantry, it can be said to be made very carefully according to pixel standards. The shape of the BOSS is of course more exquisite, and players When defeated, different failure animations will be provided according to the gender of the player.

Missions are the main H gameplay in the game. Players can encounter many NPCs in the game, and most of these NPCs require players to complete tasks with a specific gender and “clothing”. When you successfully complete the task, you can enjoy an H event.

During the mission, in addition to experiencing the important exploration fun of Metroidvania, you can also enjoy changing clothes by changing clothes.

Although this game does not have vertical drawings for changing clothes, and it is a pity that these clothes do not trigger functions other than tasks, there are a total of 18 different clothing styles for men and women. If you count the tasks without clothing requirements, there are nearly 40 different ones. The H event is definitely for players who like clothing PLAY or monster girl themes.

The final gashapon can be said to be a part of the collectible element. In the game, you can collect coins from every corner of the map and draw gashapon from the gashapon machine.

These gacha are basically H-animations of various monster girls. Even though they don’t even have any lines, they are huge in number, with nearly 40 different kinds of content.

Although even if you play all the collections, the length of the entire game is actually only 6 to 8 hours long for a short game, and the American style of painting also needs to consider the player’s taste, but “FlipWitch” is an astringent game. This action game can indeed be said to be one of the best works in the past six months.

Even if its H content is completely ignored, as a pure Metroidvania-like game, this game has the ability to compete with companies that specialize in side-scrolling games such as INTI CREATES. I recommend that gentlemen who like action games take the time to experience this work before the end of the year!

