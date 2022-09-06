news/202206/220906-onbu- (13).png?versionId=iTStDj.OB4A25izRgc7zJQVuW_HdUHrk” media=”(min-width: 992px)”>

The new farm simulation work “The Wandering Village” has attracted players’ attention when it debuted at the Steam New Product Festival. Recently, the development team announced that it will start the early experience from September 14th, so that interested players can explore this world.

“The Wandering Village” is set on a heavily polluted planet, and survivors must try to survive and find refuge on the back of a huge, wandering behemoth “Onbu”.

Players will build villages on the backs of giant beasts, plan the industrial chain to increase production capacity, and on the other hand, have to reach a good relationship of mutual benefit and symbiosis with giant beasts, instead of becoming parasites. In addition to the elements of farm operation, players can also send villagers out to search to collect rare resources and ancient artifacts.

As the exploration level increases, players also have the opportunity to develop “new technology” by researching the relics of the old world, but they must be used with extreme caution, because technological progress may be a double-edged sword.

The Wandering Village is expected to open in Early Access on September 14, and will join the Xbox Game Preview lineup in 2023.