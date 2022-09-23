Home Technology Steam’s “Xinglin Story” Pixel Apothecary Adventure is well received, but there is no “Ina” ancient god in the church to worship | 4Gamers
Steam's "Xinglin Story" Pixel Apothecary Adventure is well received, but there is no "Ina" ancient god in the church to worship

Steam's "Xinglin Story" Pixel Apothecary Adventure is well received, but there is no "Ina" ancient god in the church to worship

The pixel-style role-playing game “Potion Permit” developed by MassHive Media was officially launched on Steam yesterday (22).Because it is not a multiplayer game, there is no server explosion problem.Inheriting the good reputation of the demo version, this work has been highly praised and recommended by 80% of players.

“Xinglin Story” players play a pharmacist who can make potions with alchemy crucibles (you can pinch the corners by yourself), and the main adventure area is “Dream Moon Town”. In order to treat the residents’ diseases, you must diagnose the disease from the disease. , go out to collect medicine, and finally alchemy medicine to deal with evil diseases.

Any material collected by the player can become one of the medicinal materials in the crucible, and medicinal materials are divided into 4 attributes. You must fill the corresponding squares to complete the medicine.

In addition, you can also play rhythm mini-games during the diagnosis process. The main treatment process is diagnosis, medicine collection and medicine refining.

Like “Stardew Valley”, although players can move freely, the game itself still has the progress of the main quest. Players need to get to know more than 30 different residents of Mengyue Town and gain their trust to develop the progress of the story.

Interestingly, in the previous experience version, the development team specially hid the easter eggs of the hololive VTuber “Ninomae Ina’nis; Ina” in the church in Mengyue Town, although the church is still alive and the worshipers are also alive. Still the goddess, but the appearance of Ina and the octopuses has been changed.

The pixel-style role-playing game “Xinglin Story” has been launched on PC Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and other platforms.

