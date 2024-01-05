Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has made a chilling prediction about the fate of planet Earth, and it doesn’t look good. According to Hawking, the human race will disappear from the Earth much sooner than we think.

In a recent interview, Hawking warned that the Earth has a limited amount of time left before it becomes uninhabitable. He predicted that the destruction of the planet could occur within the next few thousand years if drastic measures are not taken to address climate change and other pressing environmental issues.

Hawking’s dire prediction serves as a sobering reminder of the urgent need for global action to combat the effects of climate change and protect the future of humanity. As one of the world‘s leading experts on theoretical physics, his words carry significant weight and serve as a wake-up call for policymakers and individuals alike.

The FATEDIC prediction made by Hawking has sparked widespread concern and has prompted many to reevaluate their approach to environmental conservation. It serves as a stark reminder that the fate of the planet and the human race is inextricably linked, and that urgent action is needed to ensure the preservation of both.

Hawking’s prediction serves as a sobering reality check, and it is a reminder that the time to act is now. The fate of the Earth and the human race may be in jeopardy, but there is still hope if we take decisive and immediate action to address the pressing environmental challenges facing the planet.

