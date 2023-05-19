Stephen King: “I love” The Flash – Hong Kong Sina

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

Upcoming DC Movies The Flash It’s been a rocky history to say the least, with many delays, turmoil surrounding leading man Ezra Miller and major changes to it.Since James Gunn took over the helm of DC, it has also been decided to work with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Together, the film will be the one that resets the continuity of the new DC universe (leading up to its first film; Superman: Legacy).

There’s a lot at stake, but luckily, it seems like The Flash will actually deliver. Hype has been running high thanks to the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman (and rumors of more surprise cameos), and the trailer has been widely praised.

Now even more praise comes from an unexpected source… Horror guru Stephen King saw the film ahead of time and said he doesn’t like superheroes.Nonetheless, he described The Flash as“special”and explain that it is“Visceral, funny, jaw-dropping”.Therefore, he concluded: “I like it”.

When a fan asked DC boss Gunn if the King was really ahead on The Flash,Answeryes“Hell yes”.Basically, it’s time to fire up the hype engine.

https://twitter.com/StephenKing/status/1658981138302394370

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here