Stiftung Warentest: The smartphone with the best camera of 2023

Smartphones are now equipped with cameras that can easily compete with digital cameras. But which smartphone has the best camera?

Stiftung Warentest provides the answer. The consumer organization has tested 395 smartphones for the “Test” magazine since 2018. In the camera test category, the iPhone 14 Pro*, the iPhone 14 Pro Max* and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra* achieved the best results.

Whether the iPhone 14 Pro or the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has the better camera depends on the requirements. The iPhone 14 Pro takes better videos while the S23 Ultra has the better zoom.

Smartphone-Kameras are now so good that most users no longer need a separate camera. Especially for Snapshots in everyday life, when traveling or for selfies the resolution and features of integrated smartphone cameras are more than sufficient. In addition, mobile phone cameras are practical, since the smartphone is always in your pocket or handbag and therefore ready to hand – so there is no need to carry a second device with you. Of course, there are also huge differences in quality between smartphone cameras…

Stiftung Warentest evaluates smartphone cameras

That also has one Investigation by Stiftung Warentest result. The consumer organization has tested 395 different smartphones since 2018. For that, the cell phones were made with regard to their basic functionsher Displayyour battery packher handlingher stability and of course hers too Camera examined. In all of these test categories, the tested devices received differently weighted partial marks, which result in an overall mark. The Camera was weighted at 20 percent, which is what they use after the basic functions (30 percent). second most important test category might. The experts at Stiftung Warentest therefore consider the camera to be a decisive purchase criterion for smartphones.

According to Stiftung Warentest: The best smartphone camera of 2023

The results of the smartphone investigations are published regularly published in Test magazine (last for example in the July 2023 issue). In addition, a database with the smartphone tests of the last few years can be accessed on “Test.de”. It turns out that from the test reports available online for the 395 different mobile phones none a very good camera had. But the cameras were made by 134 mobile phones with the quality rating “good” rated. Anyway 221 mobile phone cameras were satisfactorywhile 38 more just enough were. The other two were defective.

Which currently available smartphones have the best cameras according to Stiftung Warentest? When it came to camera performance, there was three unsurprising winnerswhich in this test category each with the good grade 1.6 were rated. None of the other 392 mobile phone cameras could keep up with the cameras of the following smartphones:

Two of the top three smartphone cameras deliver that iPhone 14 Pro* and the iPhone 14 Pro Max*, each with the same Pro camera system are equipped. It consists of one Main camera with 48 megapixelswith twelve megapixels Ultraweitwinkel– and twelve megapixels Telephoto lens. Then there are the twelve megapixels Selfie camera. The main camera module offers a triple optical zoom and features like the optical image stabilizationthe adaptive True Tone Blitz, portrait mode with portrait light, Night mode and more. The selfie camera is equipped with a retina flash and gimmicks like Animoji or Memoji. Of course, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max also enable high-resolution Video recording in 4K at up to 60 fps (frames per second) in modes such as cinema, action or night mode.

Stiftung Warentest has all of this with the Sub-grade 1.6what dem Quality rating “good” corresponds, evaluated. According to the testers, the two iPhones score above all with normal lighting (Rating “very good”). Also very good: the shutter lag and video recording on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Photos in low light, the zoom and the selfie camera were also found to be good.

As for the cameras for its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra*, Samsung is no slouch. So it’s no wonder that the cell phone is equipped with one of the three best smartphone cameras. It offers a Main camera module with 200 megapixel wide-angle cameratwelve megapixels Ultra wide range camera and two tens of megapixels telephoto lenses with 3x and 10x optical zoom. In addition, the S23 Ultra camera has features like Nightography for night shots or a portrait mode. Die Selfie camera comes with twelve megapixels. Video recording in 8K with image stabilization and settings like Astro Hyperlapse for incredible shots of the starry sky complete the camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

There were also those from Stiftung Warentest good grade 1.6. The strengths of the Samsung cell phone: It has a very good zoom and also the shutter lag was found to be very good. Photos in normal and low lighting, selfies with the front camera and video recordings were good.

iPhone vs. Samsung Galaxy – which smartphone has the better camera?

In terms of their cameras, they were iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max as well as that Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra by Stiftung Warentest almost identically rated. In this test category, all cell phones received a sub-grade of 1.6. However, they had different strengths. So that’s achieved iPhone better results in video recording. In addition, photos in normal lighting were slightly better than the S23 Ultra. That’s what it offers Samsung cell phone the better zoom. Which smartphone camera is better, depends more on the requirements and use cases of the different cell phones.

