Streaming service increases price for single subscriptions in Austria

In a nutshell: Spotify is getting more expensive. While other countries are usually ahead of the Austrian market when it comes to price increases, this time the increase starts in this country. The price of the streaming platform for the individual subscription (those for individuals) increases from EUR 9.99 to EUR 10.99 per month. This corresponds to an increase of 10 percent. The new price can already be seen on the Spotify website.

Price increase for the Austrian market

Spotify, one of the world‘s most popular streaming services, has announced that it will increase its prices. Other countries are usually ahead of the Austrian markets when it comes to such price increases. This time, however, the increase begins in this country. The changes will directly impact the Individual subscription, which is specifically designed for individuals.

10 percent increase

According to the announcement, the price for the individual subscription will be raised from the current EUR 9.99 to EUR 10.99 per month. That means an increase of 10 percent. The new prices can already be seen on Spotify’s official website. This means that the price is due immediately for new customers and from September 30, 2023 for existing customers. If you object to the price change, you will be downgraded to the free subscription with advertising.

Comparison of the costs of music streaming services

In response to the price increase, users may also consider alternative options. There are now a variety of streaming services on the market. But can you really save money with other services? We compared.

A subscription for one user per month costs:

It is noticeable that all prices are identical. The cheapest offer at the moment is YouTube Music. However, there are rumors that YouTube will soon turn the price screw.

