The NW-A306, another compact model launched at the same time as the Sony Walkman NW-ZX707, is the successor of the NW-A100. It weighs only 113g and has a compact size of 56.5×98.4×11.8mm. It is the most suitable digital portable for carrying out Listen to the product, let’s take a look at the features of this mini NW-A306!

▲Paper packaging reduces environmental impact to realize Sony’s vision of environmental sustainability.

▲Support aptX HD high-quality audio format.

▲Although the sparrow is small, it has all the internal organs, and everything it should have is carried on the NW-A306.

▲USB-A to USB-C transmission line.

▲Operating instructions, reference manual.

Sony Walkman NW-A306 exterior design

The Sony Walkman NW-A306 features a top-grade milled aluminum frame that offers low impedance and the ultimate sturdiness needed for clear, stable sound and solid bass. The body size is 56.5×98.4×11.8mm, and the weight is 113g, which is very suitable for carrying in a pocket or backpack. The front is a 3.6-inch white LED-backlit TFT color display screen with a resolution of 1,280×720 pixels. The brightness is a bit low, but the display effect is still clear, and the touch response of the screen is not smooth. The back of the machine adopts a wave design and is marked with the “Walkman” Logo.The right side of the fuselage is equipped with power button, volume button, fast forward button, play/pause button, rewind button, and Hold lock button; the bottom of the fuselage is equipped with USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and the colors are black and blue , gray for three kindsplayerwe choose.

▲Compared with the previous generation model, the battery life is longer. The official said 144.1kHz FLAC playback is up to 36 hours; 96kHz FLAC High-Resolution Audio playback is up to 32 hours, and music service applications are used for 26 hours.

▲The right side is equipped with power button, volume button, fast forward button, play/pause button, rewind button, and Hold lock button, which is very convenient to operate.

▲The left side of the fuselage maintains a minimalist style.

▲NW-A306 adopts top-grade aluminum grinding frame to provide low impedance, and the excellent sturdiness required for clear, stable sound and solid bass.

▲The bottom of the fuselage is equipped with a microSD card slot, a USB-C port, a strap hole, and a 3.5mm stereo mini jack.

▲The official weight data provided by Sony Walkman NW-A306 is 113g, and our actual measurement is a lighter 108g.

Sony Walkman NW-A306 Hardware Specifications

Sony Walkman NW-A306 is equipped with 2.02GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, with Android 12 operating system, Sony exclusive S-Master HX digital amplifier, DSEE HX sound enhancement technology, can provide high-resolution and high-reduction Music experience. The wireless connection supports Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5.0GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, AZDP, AVRCP, SPP, OPP, DID, SBC, LDAC, aptx, aptx HD, AAC…etc.

Audio formats support MP3, WMA, FLAC, WAV, AAC, HE-AAC,AppleLossless compression, AlFF, DSD, APE, MQA… and other audio formats. The storage capacity is 32GB, and the actual usable capacity is about 18GB, but the capacity can also be expanded through the microSD card slot.

Sony Walkman NW-A306 Operation Interface

Sony Walkman NW-A306 is equipped with a simple and intuitive Android 12 operating system.In the music playback part, in addition to browsing and playing the music stored in the machine, it can also connect to the network through Wi-FiSpotify、KKBOX…waiting for streaming music. Of course, it also has 10-band audio adjustment technology, DSEE Ultimate, DC phase linearizer, Dynaric Normalizer, ClearAudio+, vinyl record processor…etc.

▲Since the NW-A306 uses the Android 12 operating system, players who have owned Sony Xperia mobile phones should not be unfamiliar with the operation.

▲Android 12 operating system, smooth and intuitive operation.

▲High-Resolution Audio High-quality music can’t go back to the ear after listening to it.

High-quality playback technology

High-Resolution Audio

Take your digital music collection to the next level with High-Resolution Audio. High-Resolution Audio records and reproduces digital audio at a higher frequency than CD (24bit/96kHz+), allowing you to get closer to the original recording quality of the studio.

DSD playback

The NW-A300 series models are equipped with high-quality PCM conversion, allowing you to experience the natural sound effects and intense details of the DSD audio format up to 11.2MHz.

Hi-Res Audio Wireless

The top wireless transcoding LDAC allows you to enjoy the quality of High-Resolution Audio wirelessly. With 3x the bit rate of standard Bluetooth technology, all your music will be a great listening experience.

DSEE Ultimate

Adopting AI artificial intelligence edge computing technology and DSEE Ultimate digital sound quality restoration technology, it can instantly up-convert compressed digital music files. This algorithm continues to evolve, and now it can bring more advantages to CD-quality (16-bit 44.1 / 48kHz) lossless transcoded audio, restore sound details and dynamic range, and provide a richer and more complete listening experience.

ClearAudio+

ClearAudio+ is a special sound field that can detect the music track currently played by the user, and then select the best sound field to provide the best sound listening experience. Therefore, as long as the audio format of the track being played is different, you will hear different sound effects.

Sony Walkman NW-A306 Spec Sheet

NT$9,490︱sony.com.tw

the screen : 3.6-inch white LED backlight TFT color display

: 3.6-inch white LED backlight TFT color display resolution : HD (1,280×720 pixels)

: HD (1,280×720 pixels) processor : 2.02GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

: 2.02GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor operating system ：Android 12

：Android 12 storage capacity : 32GB (the actual available memory is 18GB)

: 32GB (the actual available memory is 18GB) port : USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm stereo mini jack, MicroSD card slot

: USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, 3.5mm stereo mini jack, MicroSD card slot Wireless connections ：Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5.0GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac、Bluetooth 5.0、AZDP、AVRCP、SPP、OPP、DID、SBC、LDAC、aptx、aptx HD、AAC

：Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5.0GHz 802.11a/b/g/n/ac、Bluetooth 5.0、AZDP、AVRCP、SPP、OPP、DID、SBC、LDAC、aptx、aptx HD、AAC Headphone output frequency ：20-40,000Hz

：20-40,000Hz Headphone output maximum power output (JEITA 16Ω/mW) : 3.5mm stereo mini jack 35mW+35mW (high gain)

: 3.5mm stereo mini jack 35mW+35mW (high gain) music playback mode : Shuffle, repeat off, repeat 1 track, repeat all, all playback range, selection range

: Shuffle, repeat off, repeat 1 track, repeat all, all playback range, selection range sound effects : Source direct input, 10-band audio adjustment technology, DSEE Ultimate, DC phase linearizer, Dynaric Normalizer, ClearAudio+, vinyl record processor

: Source direct input, 10-band audio adjustment technology, DSEE Ultimate, DC phase linearizer, Dynaric Normalizer, ClearAudio+, vinyl record processor audio playback : MP3: 32-320kbps (supports VBR) / 32, 441, 48kHz, WMA: 32-320kbps (supports VBR) / 44.1kHz (stereo), 32-48kbps / 44.1kHz (mono), FLAC: 16, 24 bit/8-384kHz, WAV: 16, 24, 32 bit (float/integer)/8-384kHz, AAC: 16-320Kbps/8-48kHz, HE-AAC: 32-144Kbps/8-48kHz, Apple Lossless Compression: 16, 24bit/8-384kHz, AlFF: 16, 24, 32bit/8-384kHz, DSD: 1bit/2.8224, 5.6448, 11.2896kHz, APE: 8, 16, 24bit / 8-192kHz (Fast, Normal, High), MQA: Support

: MP3: 32-320kbps (supports VBR) / 32, 441, 48kHz, WMA: 32-320kbps (supports VBR) / 44.1kHz (stereo), 32-48kbps / 44.1kHz (mono), FLAC: 16, 24 bit/8-384kHz, WAV: 16, 24, 32 bit (float/integer)/8-384kHz, AAC: 16-320Kbps/8-48kHz, HE-AAC: 32-144Kbps/8-48kHz, Apple Lossless Compression: 16, 24bit/8-384kHz, AlFF: 16, 24, 32bit/8-384kHz, DSD: 1bit/2.8224, 5.6448, 11.2896kHz, APE: 8, 16, 24bit / 8-192kHz (Fast, Normal, High), MQA: Support battery life : Up to 36 hours with 44.1 kHz FLAC playback, up to 32 hours with 96kHz FLAC High-Resolution Audio playback, and up to 26 hours with music service apps

: Up to 36 hours with 44.1 kHz FLAC playback, up to 32 hours with 96kHz FLAC High-Resolution Audio playback, and up to 26 hours with music service apps charging time : about 3.5 hours

: about 3.5 hours size ：56.5×98.4×11.8mm

：56.5×98.4×11.8mm weight ：113g

：113g color : black, gray, blue

: black, gray, blue Updates and Warranty : Warranty for 12 months, registration extension for 6 months

: Warranty for 12 months, registration extension for 6 months Packing: Sony Walkman NW-A306, USB-A to USB-C cable, operating instructions, reference manual

player summary

The biggest feature of Sony Walkman NW-A306 is the ability to listen to high-quality music with High-Resolution Audio, plus 10-segment audio adjustment technology, DSEE Ultimate, DC phase linearizer, Dynaric Normalizer, ClearAudio+, vinyl record processor…etc. Music Playback technology, coupled with a small and light body, is not obtrusive even if it is released in the pocket; listening to music with a streaming music platform can also achieve 26 hours of battery life. NW-A306 can indeed allow players to have a portable, long-lasting high Sound quality listening experience.

